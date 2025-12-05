Akhanda 2 New Release Date: Makers Await Netflix Clearance!

For the past few days, the theatrical release of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu’s highly anticipated film Akhanda 2 has witnessed several twists and turns, keeping fans and the film trade on edge. Efforts are currently underway to clear the hurdles and move forward with the release at the earliest, with Netflix’s approval emerging as a crucial factor in the process.

It is well known that OTT platforms now play a decisive role in determining theatrical release timelines, especially for big-budget Telugu films. With digital rights being sold for massive sums, platforms allocate fixed streaming windows and expect producers to align theatrical releases accordingly.

Netflix has reportedly acquired the OTT rights of Akhanda 2 for a substantial amount, with the film following a standard four-week theatrical-to-OTT window. As per industry buzz, the platform is believed to have locked the film’s streaming slot around the first week of January. If Akhanda 2 manages to hit theatres today or tomorrow, the digital release schedule remains intact.

However, if the postponement extends further, the makers will be required to seek fresh approval from Netflix before announcing a new theatrical date, as the platform would need to reassess its content calendar and make adjustments accordingly.

Meanwhile, the producers are said to be making last-minute efforts to resolve the pending issues and aim for a possible release by tomorrow. However, a section of the industry believes that such a quick turnaround may not be practical and anticipates a significant delay in the film’s arrival on the big screen.