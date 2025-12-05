IndiGo Crisis Explained: Why Over 300 Flights Were Cancelled and What It Means for Indian Aviation

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, is currently grappling with a deepening operational crisis after cancelling more than 300 flights since Tuesday, disrupting travel plans for thousands of passengers across the country. Major aviation hubs including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru—among the busiest airports in India—have borne the brunt of the chaos.

The airline attributed the widespread disruptions to a combination of technical problems, adverse weather conditions, and recently implemented crew rostering regulations. IndiGo, which commands over 60% of India’s domestic aviation market, plays a critical role in connecting metro cities with Tier-2 and Tier-3 destinations, making the impact of the cancellations even more severe.

In an official statement, IndiGo said it had introduced “calibrated adjustments” to its flight schedules until Friday in an effort to stabilise operations. However, the disruptions continued on Thursday as well. According to media reports, at least 33 IndiGo flights were cancelled at Delhi airport, 85 in Mumbai, and 73 in Bengaluru in a single morning.

Scenes of stranded and frustrated passengers flooded social media, with several travellers posting videos from overcrowded terminals. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their anger, only to receive standard automated responses from the airline stating that operations depend on multiple external factors that can affect schedules.

India’s aviation regulator has reportedly stepped in to investigate the matter and has sought an explanation from the airline over the repeated cancellations and mounting delays.

Media reports suggest the situation has been worsened by pilot and crew shortages following the implementation of new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) rules from November 1, which restrict flying hours and require longer rest periods. However, the Federation of Indian Pilots has rejected the claim that the new rules are responsible, pointing out that other airlines have continued to operate with minimal disruption.

Several media outlets have reached out to IndiGo for its response.

This episode has dealt a blow to the image of the two-decade-old carrier, which earned its reputation on the pillars of reliability and punctuality. That reputation has already been under strain in recent months. A recent LocalCircles survey revealed that 54% of IndiGo passengers experienced issues related to flight delays or time management over the past year, indicating a steady erosion of customer confidence.

While IndiGo remains India’s undisputed market leader, the ongoing crisis raises serious questions about its operational preparedness amid rapid expansion. How effectively the airline resolves this disruption could determine not just passenger trust, but its long-term brand credibility in an increasingly competitive aviation market.