December 6 Bank Holiday or not? Full State-Wise List Explained

As tomorrow, December 6, falls on the first Saturday of the month, many people are unsure whether banks will operate. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays, while second and fourth Saturdays are treated as official holidays. Therefore, all banks across the country will function normally on December 6.

Along with weekly offs, December 2025 includes several state-specific holidays. Here is a detailed look at where and when banks will remain shut throughout the month:

Complete List of Bank Holidays in December 2025

December 1 (Monday)

Banks stayed closed in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, marking State Foundation Day and Indigenous Faith Day.

December 7 (Sunday)

Regular weekly holiday; banks will remain shut nationwide.

December 12 (Friday)

In Meghalaya, banks will not operate due to the martyrdom day of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, a celebrated freedom fighter from the Garo tribe.

December 13 (Second Saturday)

Banks across India will be closed.

December 14 (Sunday)

Weekly holiday.

December 18 (Thursday)

Bank operations in Meghalaya will be halted to observe the death anniversary of Khasi poet U Soso Tham.

December 19 (Friday)

Banks in Goa will remain closed for Goa Liberation Day.

December 20 (Saturday)

Banks will not operate in Sikkim due to the Losoong/Namsung festival.

December 21 (Sunday)

Weekly closure.

December 22 (Monday)

A second day of closures in Sikkim for the Losoong/Namsung celebrations.

December 24 (Wednesday)

Banks in Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Mizoram will observe a holiday for Christmas Eve.

December 25 (Thursday)

Christmas Day—banks will be closed across the entire country.

December 26 (Friday)

In several northeastern states, banks will continue to remain shut, extending the holiday stretch after Christmas.

December 27 (Fourth Saturday)

Banks will remain closed nationwide.

December 28 (Sunday)

Weekly holiday.

December 30 (Tuesday)

Banks in Meghalaya will not operate on the death anniversary of freedom fighter U Kyang Nangbah.

December 31 (Wednesday)

Banks in Mizoram and Manipur will remain shut due to New Year’s Eve and the Imoinu Iratpa festival

Also read: Karnataka 2026 Holidays List: Full List of General and Restricted Holidays Announced