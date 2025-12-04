Karnataka 2026 Holidays List: Full List of General and Restricted Holidays Announced

The Karnataka government has published Notification–I and Notification–II, confirming the official list of general holidays and restricted holidays for the year 2026. These holidays apply to all State Government offices and are issued under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

All second Saturdays, fourth Saturdays, and Sundays are also holidays, in addition to the dates listed in the notifications.

General Holidays in Karnataka for 2026

Here is the full list of government holidays for 2026:

Important Notes for General Holidays

Some festivals fall on Sundays or second Saturdays and are not included in the list:

Additional guidelines:

Local Holidays for Kodagu District

Kodagu district will observe three special local holidays:

A separate holiday list for schools under the Education Department will be released later.

Restricted Holidays for Karnataka Government Employees (2026)

Government employees may choose any two restricted holidays from the list below:

1 January – New Year

27 January – Sri Madvanavami

4 February – Shab-e-Barath

2 March – Holi

17 March – Shab-e-Qadar

20 March – Jumat-Ul-Wida

23 March – Devara Daseemaiah Jayanthi

27 March – Sri Ramanavami

4 April – Holy Saturday

21 April – Sri Shankarayacharya Jayanthi

22 April – Sri Ramanujacharya Jayanthi

21 August – Varamahalakshmi Vrata

27 August – Yajur Upakarma

28 August – Narayana Guru Jayanthi / Raksha Bandhan

4 September – Sri Krishna Janmashtami

8 September – Kanya Mariyamma Jayanthi

17 September – Vishwakarma Jayanthi

25 September – Ananta Padmanabha Vrata

24 November – Guru Nanak Jayanthi

26 November – Huttari Festival

24 December – Christmas Eve

Notes for Restricted Holidays

Tula Sankramana (18 October 2026) falls on a Sunday and is excluded.

Souramana Ugadi (14 April), Buddha Poornima (1 May), and Onam/Rig-Upakarma (26 August) are already covered under general holidays.

Swarna Gowri Vrata (14 September) is included in the general holiday for Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata.