Karnataka 2026 Holidays List: Full List of General and Restricted Holidays Announced
The Karnataka government has published Notification–I and Notification–II, confirming the official list of general holidays and restricted holidays for the year 2026. These holidays apply to all State Government offices and are issued under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
All second Saturdays, fourth Saturdays, and Sundays are also holidays, in addition to the dates listed in the notifications.
General Holidays in Karnataka for 2026
Here is the full list of government holidays for 2026:
Important Notes for General Holidays
Some festivals fall on Sundays or second Saturdays and are not included in the list:
Additional guidelines:
Local Holidays for Kodagu District
Kodagu district will observe three special local holidays:
A separate holiday list for schools under the Education Department will be released later.
Restricted Holidays for Karnataka Government Employees (2026)
Government employees may choose any two restricted holidays from the list below:
1 January – New Year
27 January – Sri Madvanavami
4 February – Shab-e-Barath
2 March – Holi
17 March – Shab-e-Qadar
20 March – Jumat-Ul-Wida
23 March – Devara Daseemaiah Jayanthi
27 March – Sri Ramanavami
4 April – Holy Saturday
21 April – Sri Shankarayacharya Jayanthi
22 April – Sri Ramanujacharya Jayanthi
21 August – Varamahalakshmi Vrata
27 August – Yajur Upakarma
28 August – Narayana Guru Jayanthi / Raksha Bandhan
4 September – Sri Krishna Janmashtami
8 September – Kanya Mariyamma Jayanthi
17 September – Vishwakarma Jayanthi
25 September – Ananta Padmanabha Vrata
24 November – Guru Nanak Jayanthi
26 November – Huttari Festival
24 December – Christmas Eve
Notes for Restricted Holidays
Tula Sankramana (18 October 2026) falls on a Sunday and is excluded.
Souramana Ugadi (14 April), Buddha Poornima (1 May), and Onam/Rig-Upakarma (26 August) are already covered under general holidays.
Swarna Gowri Vrata (14 September) is included in the general holiday for Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata.