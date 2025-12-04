Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya First Wedding Anniversary: Unseen Video Released

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is filled with joy as she marks one year of marriage with actor Naga Chaitanya. Taking to social media, the actress shared a beautifully shot wedding-themed reel featuring the couple dressed in traditional South Indian wedding attire.

In the video, Sobhita looks radiant as a South Indian bride, adorned in elegant traditional wear, while Naga Chaitanya complements her perfectly as the groom. Sharing the video, Sobhita penned a heartfelt caption:

“The wind always blows homewards. Back in the Deccan and one trippy trip round the sun with the man I call husband, I feel anew. As though purified by fire. One year as Mrs!”

The post instantly caught fans’ attention, with many showering the couple with love and congratulations on their first anniversary.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two tied the knot in 2017 but parted ways in 2021. Since their separation, both stars have moved forward in their personal and professional lives.

Interestingly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently entered a new chapter in her life, tying the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025. The actress shared glimpses from her intimate and traditional ceremony held at Isha Foundation’s Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Samantha looked ethereal in a red silk saree with golden embellishments, while Raj opted for a white kurta-pyjama paired with a cream Nehru jacket. Sharing the photos, Samantha captioned the post with,

“🤍 01.12.2025 🤍”

The newlyweds were seen exchanging rings and offering prayers, symbolizing the beginning of a serene new journey together.

As per reports, Samantha and Raj first crossed paths during the shoot of Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man 2, where Samantha’s powerful performance garnered wide acclaim.

With both Sobhita–Chaitanya and Samantha–Raj celebrating love and new beginnings, fans can’t help but note the beautiful symmetry in these chapters of their lives.