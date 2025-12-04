December 5 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors and traders often look for stock market holiday updates, especially when important decisions depend on trading schedules. For those wondering about December 5 — the stock market will remain open on that day.

December 5 is a regular weekday and is not linked to any national event, festival, or special occasion. Therefore, both major stock exchanges in India are expected to operate with normal trading hours.

Why December 5 Is a Working Day

There is no government-declared holiday or observance on this date.

It does not fall under the official list of stock market holidays for the year.

Regular transactions will continue in all market segments.

What to Expect

Normal opening and closing bell timings

Routine trading in equity, derivatives, and other market services

Upcoming December Holiday

While December 5 has no market closure, the next confirmed trading holiday is Christmas on December 25. All other weekdays in December are expected to remain operational unless any sudden change or new announcement is made.

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