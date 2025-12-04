AP’s Mounting Debt Crisis Deepens Under Chandrababu Naidu: Is This the “Development Model” TDP Talks About?

At a time when the Chandrababu Naidu–led TDP government claims to be steering Andhra Pradesh toward “reconstruction and development,” the state’s financial reality tells a very different story. Fresh data reveals that Andhra Pradesh is now one of India’s most aggressive borrowers in 2025, overshooting its own declared loan limits and plunging deeper into debt — raising serious questions about fiscal discipline, governance, and the true cost of TDP’s promises.

AP Crosses Borrowing Limits by a Wide Margin

According to a detailed analysis referenced in SBI’s Ecowrap economic research report, Andhra Pradesh informed the RBI that it would borrow ₹40,150 crore between April and November. However, the state ended up borrowing ₹49,072 crore, a steep 122% of its original commitment.

This breach is not a one-off lapse — it points to a pattern of financial mismanagement that economists warn could push Andhra Pradesh into a long-term debt trap.

Is This the “Development Model” TDP Talks About?

While TDP leaders project a narrative of rapid development, the borrowing pattern paints a grim picture:

Andhra Pradesh is relying heavily on 10-year securities, locking generations into future repayment burdens.

Debt is rising without parallel increases in income, indicating no sustainable revenue model.

The state continues to push high-cost welfare announcements and infrastructure claims without matching financial discipline.

If this is the model of development, economists warn, AP may soon be borrowing money just to repay old loans.

Experts Sound Alarm: “Borrowing to Pay Borrowing Is Dangerous”

Economists are openly questioning the TDP government’s fiscal credibility.

“When loan repayment is achieved by taking more loans, it is a warning sign. If revenue-generating projects fail to perform, the burden becomes unbearable,” Dr. Krishna Reddy Chittedi, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Hyderabad, was quoted.

He also highlighted wasteful expenditure practices that continue unabated:

Corporate subsidies without measurable job creation

Deferred power bills to select industries

Land being allotted at throwaway prices

Projects launched without strong revenue plans

Such spending, he warned, “adds to the debt burden” instead of strengthening the economy.

Fiscal Stress Worse Than Pandemic Years

Historically, states stayed under their loan ceilings — except during COVID. But 2025 has seen an unprecedented number of states crossing limits, with Andhra Pradesh among the highest violators.

The Ecowrap report dismisses the argument that “low central funds” are to blame:

“Centre’s devolution is not the main reason. It is the quality of expenditure that matters.”

This is a direct criticism of how states — especially AP — are spending borrowed money without accountability or long-term planning.

What Does This Mean for Andhra Pradesh?

If the TDP government continues on this path, Andhra Pradesh could face:

Higher interest burdens

Reduced ability to fund essential services

Severe credit stress

Dependency on constant borrowing just to stay afloat

Economists warn that financial collapse becomes a real risk when expenditure continues unchecked and revenue growth remains stagnant.

A Development Model Built on Debt?

While Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu promotes “Vision AP” and futuristic projects, the numbers show a state struggling under unprecedented debt, lacking structural reforms, and ignoring expert warnings.

The core question now emerges: Is Andhra Pradesh truly progressing — or is it sinking under a mountain of loans that future generations will pay for?

As borrowing shoots past limits and fiscal stress intensifies, critics say the TDP government must answer whether this is development or debt-driven illusion.