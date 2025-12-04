Kerala Local Body Elections: Public Holidays Declared on Dec 9 & 11

The Kerala government has issued a notification confirming public holidays on the polling days for the upcoming local body elections. On these dates, government offices and all educational institutions will stay closed. In addition, private and commercial workplaces must allow their staff a paid holiday so they can vote.

Districts with Declared Holidays

December 9

Thiruvananthapuram

Kollam

Pathanamthitta

Alappuzha

Kottayam

Idukki

Ernakulam

December 11

Thrissur

Palakkad

Malappuram

Kozhikode

Wayanad

Kannur

Kasaragod

Guidelines for Employees

Government employees who are registered voters in a district with polling but are working in another district where there is no holiday can request special leave or Other Duty status through SPARK. They must provide valid proof to their controlling officer confirming their voter eligibility. Usual casual or earned leave types cannot be used for this purpose.

The state has also made it clear that workers in private, industrial, commercial and similar organizations who have the right to vote must be granted a paid day off. Employers are not allowed to deduct wages for this leave, as per the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act and the Kerala Municipality Act.

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