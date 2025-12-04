December 5 Holiday: Maharashtra Schools Statewide School Closure, December 2025 Holidays Schedule Is Here

December is a busy month for schools in Maharashtra, marked by academic events, festive activities, and weather-related adjustments. Unlike several northern states, Maharashtra does not follow a uniform winter vacation. Holiday schedules differ across school boards, private institutions, and district administrations. Here’s a detailed look at the confirmed and expected school holidays in December 2025.

Statewide School Closure on December 5

Schools across Maharashtra will remain closed on December 5, 2025, following the confirmation of a statewide teachers’ strike.

The shutdown comes after multiple teachers’ unions and principals’ associations called for a protest against certain policies of the state education department. The strike is expected to see large-scale participation, leading to a complete closure of schools for the day.

Initial uncertainty around the protest had caused confusion for parents and school authorities, particularly in private and aided institutions. Authorities have also warned that teachers joining the strike may face administrative actions or salary deductions, adding to the tensions surrounding the demonstration.

Official December Holiday

According to the state’s academic calendar, Maharashtra schools have one compulsory public holiday in December:

December 25, 2025 (Thursday) — Christmas Day

Applies to all government, private, CBSE, ICSE, and minority-run schools.

No additional statewide public holiday has been announced for the month.

Do Schools in Maharashtra Have a Winter Break?

Maharashtra does not observe a standard winter vacation for all schools. Instead, holidays depend on individual school policies:

Government and State-Board Schools

Typically remain open through December, except for Sundays and December 25.

CBSE, ICSE, and Private Schools

May schedule a short winter break based on their academic calendar.

Many schools are expected to declare holidays between December 24–26, extending up to the first week of January.

Winter holiday duration varies widely, usually between 3 to 10 days, depending on the school’s management.

Parents Advised to Check Local Notices

Since Maharashtra does not issue a uniform winter holiday circular, final decisions are made at the school or district level. Parents are encouraged to monitor:

School websites

Parent-teacher groups

School apps and circulars

More announcements are expected as schools across the state finalize their December timetables.