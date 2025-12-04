December 2025 School Holidays: Christmas to New Year Breaks Across India

As the year draws to a close, schools across India are preparing for their annual winter and festival breaks. While Christmas Day (December 25) remains the only nationwide school holiday, vacation schedules vary significantly from state to state. Here’s a detailed look at how different regions are planning their December 2025 school holidays.

Nationwide Christmas Holiday

Christmas on December 25 is the only uniform holiday across all Indian states. Schools, regardless of board or management, remain closed on this day.

Winter Breaks in North Indian States

Uttar Pradesh typically schedules an extended winter break from December 20 to December 31, giving students nearly 12 days off.

PM SHRI schools in multiple states are expected to follow a winter closure from December 23 to January 1, amounting to a 10-day holiday.

In Madhya Pradesh, winter vacations vary by district. Several regions are likely to declare holidays starting December 23 or 24, with breaks ending either on December 31 or extending into early January.

Jammu & Kashmir: Entire Month Off in Winter Zone

Schools in the winter zone of Jammu & Kashmir operate on a unique schedule due to severe weather conditions. Institutions in this region remain shut from late November through late February, making December a full holiday month for students.

Delhi: Exams Keep Schools Open Until Late December

In the national capital, most schools remain functional for the majority of December due to pre-board examinations. Schools generally close on December 25, followed by a winter vacation that begins toward the final days of the month.

Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan & Himachal Pradesh

These northern states usually observe winter breaks during the last 10 days of December. However, specific dates are confirmed only after state-level education department circulars are issued.

Goa & Nearby Regions: Multiple Local Holidays

Goa’s school calendar includes early December holidays such as:

December 3 – Feast of St. Francis Xavier

December 19 – Goa, Daman & Diu Liberation Day

Christmas vacations in the state typically last around a week, depending on the school’s management.

Northeast India: Longer Festive Breaks

Many schools across Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and other northeastern states observe extended holidays covering both Christmas and New Year. In several regions, December 24 is declared an optional or preparatory holiday, marking the start of the winter break.

Local Festivals and Regional Closures

Apart from winter vacations and Christmas, some districts across India announce additional local holidays based on cultural events, fairs, or regional festivals. Since final schedules are determined at the school level, parents are advised to refer to official school notices, circulars, and academic apps for accurate updates.