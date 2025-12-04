NEET PG 2025 Telangana Round 1 Merit List Released; Details here!

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University Of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has today, December 4, 2025, published the final merit list for the first round of state-level counselling for NEET PG 2025. Aspirants can check their names and statuses on the official portal at knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

Those whose NEET PG scores fall between 235 and 664 are considered eligible for seats under both the management quota and the competent authority quota.

What Candidates Should Know

This merit list pertains to Round 1 of the Telangana counselling process for PG medical and dental seats for the academic year 2025–26.

Candidates qualified under this round now move forward with the counselling process, which continues up to December 7, 2025 as per the schedule announced.

Eligible streams include MD, MS, PG Diploma, and postgraduate dental courses.

Seats, Eligibility & Key Figures

The state offers 318 postgraduate medical seats and 70 postgraduate dental seats for this admission cycle.

After verification of credentials and local-status certificates, approximately 3,158 candidates are now eligible for Round 1 counselling.

Initially, 3,047 candidates were deemed qualified; however, 285 applicants were excluded due to missing documents or local-residency proof. Later, 111 applicants secured eligibility after submitting updated credentials.

Under the state’s policy, private medical colleges grant 85% reservation to local candidates under the management quota.

Important Rules & Deadlines

If a candidate withdraws after the second phase or later, a bond penalty of ₹50 lakh applies as per the state’s bond policy.

The admissions timetable has already faced delays due to legal complications — this late release of merit lists may further affect when the academic session can begin.

What Candidates Must Do Now

Visit the official KNRUHS website and log in to view the merit list.

Confirm whether their name appears and note down the official rank/status.

Keep track of counselling schedules and required documentation for seat allotment.

If eligible, prepare ahead for seat selection decisions before December 7.

With today’s merit-list publication, thousands of NEET PG 2025 hopefuls in Telangana can now check where they stand. The next few days will be crucial in finalizing PG medical and dental admissions under KNRUHS.