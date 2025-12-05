SSC Jobs 2026: 25,487 Vacancies Open — 10th Pass Eligible; Full Notification Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced good news for candidates waiting for central armed forces recruitment across the country. SSC has released the official notification for the posts of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty).

A total of 25,487 vacancies have been notified, and eligible candidates can apply online. Anyone who has passed Class 10 is eligible to apply for these posts.

Key Details

Organization: Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Post Names: Constable (GD) & Rifleman (GD)

Total Vacancies: 25,487

Educational Qualification: Must have passed Matriculation / Class 10 from a recognized board

Age Limit: 18 to 23 years as on 01-01-2026

Age relaxation applies as per government rules

Salary: ₹21,700 – ₹69,100 per month (Pay Level-3)

Online Application Starts: 01-12-2025

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2025

Official Website: https://ssc.gov.in

Application Fee

Candidates can pay the fee online using BHIM UPI, Net Banking, Visa, Mastercard, or RuPay.

General/OBC/EWS (Men): ₹100

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Women: No fee (Fee Exempted)

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through the following stages:

Computer-Based Examination (CBE)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Detailed Medical Examination (DME) / Review Medical Examination (RME)

Document Verification

How to Apply

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the SSC website: ssc.gov.in

The last date to submit the application is 31-12-2025.

Applicants are advised to read the full official notification before applying.