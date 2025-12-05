SSC Jobs 2026: 25,487 Vacancies Open — 10th Pass Eligible; Full Notification Details Here
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced good news for candidates waiting for central armed forces recruitment across the country. SSC has released the official notification for the posts of Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman (General Duty).
A total of 25,487 vacancies have been notified, and eligible candidates can apply online. Anyone who has passed Class 10 is eligible to apply for these posts.
Key Details
Organization: Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Post Names: Constable (GD) & Rifleman (GD)
Total Vacancies: 25,487
Educational Qualification: Must have passed Matriculation / Class 10 from a recognized board
Age Limit: 18 to 23 years as on 01-01-2026
Age relaxation applies as per government rules
Salary: ₹21,700 – ₹69,100 per month (Pay Level-3)
Online Application Starts: 01-12-2025
Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2025
Official Website: https://ssc.gov.in
Application Fee
Candidates can pay the fee online using BHIM UPI, Net Banking, Visa, Mastercard, or RuPay.
General/OBC/EWS (Men): ₹100
SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Women: No fee (Fee Exempted)
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected through the following stages:
Computer-Based Examination (CBE)
Physical Standard Test (PST)
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Detailed Medical Examination (DME) / Review Medical Examination (RME)
Document Verification
How to Apply
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the SSC website: ssc.gov.in
The last date to submit the application is 31-12-2025.
Applicants are advised to read the full official notification before applying.