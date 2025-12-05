Punjab Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Expected at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to publish the date sheet for the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in the coming weeks. Once released, students will be able to download the complete schedule in PDF format from the official website, pseb.ac.in.

Following the pattern of previous years, the timetable is expected to be announced either in December 2025 or January 2026. For reference, last year the Punjab Board issued the 2025 exam schedule for Classes 10 and 12 on January 8, 2025.

The upcoming PSEB date sheet for 2026 will include important details such as the exam dates, subject-wise schedule, timing for each paper, and essential instructions that students must follow on the examination day. This information will be crucial for students to organise their preparation effectively.

The 2026 board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be held in the traditional offline, pen-and-paper mode across the state. These examinations will be conducted under the academic year 2025–26, and only the official PSEB website will host the verified and final schedule.

To help students get a sense of the probable exam window, the board examinations for the previous academic year began in March and February respectively. In the 2024–25 session, the Class 10 board exams commenced on March 10, 2025, and concluded on April 4, 2025. For Class 12, the exams started earlier, on February 19, 2025, and also ended on April 4, 2025. The 2026 exam timeline is expected to follow a similar pattern.

Students are advised to visit pseb.ac.in regularly to stay updated on the release of the official date sheet. Once the PDF is available, downloading and reviewing it thoroughly will help them plan their study schedule well in advance.

Also read: Karnataka 2026 Holidays List: Full List of General and Restricted Holidays Announced