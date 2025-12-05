Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Bharani or Suman Shetty - Who Faces Elimination?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has entered its crucial 13th week, and the competition inside the house is getting intense. This week, six contestants—Thanuja, Demon Pawan, Bharani, Rithu Chowdary, Suman Shetty, and Sanjana—are in the nomination lineup.

Social media discussions and unofficial buzz suggest that the makers might go for a double elimination this weekend. If that happens, Sanjana and Suman Shetty are likely to be the ones exiting the house. However, if the show proceeds with a single elimination, the predictions indicate that Sanjana may be the one to leave.

In the ongoing unofficial polls, Thanuja is leading with the highest number of votes, showing strong audience support.

Meanwhile, the Ticket to Finale task has intensified the atmosphere inside the house. Kalyan and Rithu Chowdary are currently battling it out to secure the coveted spot, which guarantees a direct entry into the grand finale.

As the finale nears, the excitement, mind games, and unpredictability continue to rise, keeping viewers hooked to every moment.