US International Student Numbers Rise in 2025, But New Enrolments Drop 7%

The Open Doors Report 2025 presents a surprising trend in international education: while the total number of international students in the United States has climbed to 1,177,766, marking a 4.5% increase, the number of new international enrolments has actually fallen by 7.2%, dropping to 277,118. This contrast reveals a deeper shift in how the US student population is growing.

Total Numbers Up, New Arrivals Down

Although the US saw a rise in its overall international student population in the 2024–25 academic year, this growth did not come from newly admitted students. Instead, the country added tens of thousands of students through those already enrolled in long-duration programs or through post-study pathways such as OPT (Optional Practical Training).

OPT and Continuing Students Drive Growth

A major highlight of the report is the surge in OPT participation. The number of OPT students rose to 294,253, registering a 21.2% jump, making it one of the largest segments of the international student population. This indicates that more students are staying in the US to complete multi-year degrees or pursue practical training after graduation.

A Shift in Student Composition

The decline in new enrolments means the US is increasingly relying on continuing students for growth. The international student system now comprises a larger share of:

multi-year undergraduate and graduate students,

long-duration STEM programmes, and

students transitioning into OPT after graduation.

This shift suggests that the post-pandemic surge in new admissions is tapering off, while multi-year pathways and post-graduate training continue stabilizing at higher levels.

Implications for US Universities

This changing pattern will significantly influence university planning:

Fresh international student numbers may grow more slowly.

Graduate programs and OPT-related pathways may continue to dominate.

Universities may rely more on retention than new recruitment for revenue and enrolment growth.

Bottom Line

The Open Doors Report 2025 reveals a system powered by internal momentum. Even as fewer new students arrive, those already within the US—especially on OPT—are sustaining the rise in international student numbers. This reflects a transition from the US being a short-term academic destination to a long-term educational and professional pathway for global students.