US Visa Policy Changes 2025: What Indian Students Must Know Before Applying

Recent changes in US visa policies have created fresh challenges for Indian students aspiring to study in the United States. As immigration rules tighten and application costs rise, many students are rethinking their strategies—balancing the dream of a world-class education with growing uncertainties in US immigration and economic policies.

In an exclusive conversation with Business Today, Rahul Subramaniam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Athena Education, shared insights on how Indian students are navigating these evolving circumstances and adapting their plans for the upcoming academic cycles.

How Indian Students Are Adapting

Subramaniam explained that Indian applicants now fall into two distinct categories — those targeting top-tier US universities such as the Ivy Leagues, MIT, and UC Berkeley, and those drawn to the country’s liberal arts education and diverse environment.

While interest in elite US institutions remains steady, he noted a decline in applications from the second group, who are increasingly exploring alternatives in Europe and Asia. These destinations are gaining traction due to lower tuition fees, better post-study work options, and simpler visa pathways.

The Future of OPT and H-1B Visas

Addressing growing concerns about the Optional Practical Training (OPT) and H-1B visa programs, Subramaniam expressed optimism. Recent updates from USCIS, including confirmation that the proposed $100,000 H-1B fee will not apply to international students, indicate that both programs will continue to support foreign graduates.

He emphasized that employers in the US still value international talent, particularly skilled Indian graduates who bring strong technical and analytical expertise.

Students Diversify Their Backup Plans

Subramaniam observed a notable shift in backup strategies among students. “While interest in the US remains high among top candidates, we’ve seen Canada’s appeal decline due to geopolitical factors,” he said. “Meanwhile, Continental Europe and Hong Kong are witnessing an uptick in student interest.”

However, he maintained that the US remains the preferred destination for those seeking high academic standards and long-term career growth.

Is the US Still a Safe Bet?

Despite policy changes and higher costs, Subramaniam believes the advantages of studying in the US still outweigh the risks.

“The opportunities are long-lasting and transformational,” he said. “The US continues to offer unmatched flexibility in both academic and professional choices—something no other country can replicate.”

What Students Should Focus On for 2025-26 Admissions

With the 2025-26 admissions cycle approaching, Subramaniam advised students to take a strategic and proactive approach. Early planning, timely applications, and clarity on new requirements are now crucial.

He also highlighted that many universities are reinstating SAT and ACT scores for international applicants, making standardized test preparation an essential part of the admissions strategy again.

Key 2025 US Visa Policy Updates

Recent US immigration changes have made the process more stringent:

The Visa Interview Waiver program has been narrowed. Applicants under 14 and over 79 years old—previously exempt—must now attend in-person interviews unless they qualify under specific waiver lists.

H-1B and F-1 visa holders whose visas expired less than 12 months ago are no longer eligible for waivers.

Visa and immigration fees have increased, including for Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) and Form I-94.

A new $100,000 H-1B petition fee will apply to new petitions from September 2025, excluding renewals.

While tightening visa regulations and rising costs may appear daunting, education experts like Subramaniam insist that the US continues to hold unmatched global appeal. For Indian students willing to plan strategically, stay updated, and adapt early, the path to a world-class education in America remains very much open.