December 31 Bank Holiday or Not? New Year’s Eve Banking Update

As New Year’s Eve approaches, many people are rushing to complete pending financial work before the year ends. From updating bank records to handling cash transactions, December 31 often becomes one of the busiest days for bank customers. This has led to a common question across the country: are banks closed on December 31, 2025, or will branches remain open on New Year’s Eve?

Before heading to your nearest branch, it’s important to understand how the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has classified this date in its official holiday calendar.

Are Banks Open on December 31, 2025?

According to the RBI’s holiday schedule, December 31 is not a nationwide bank holiday. This means that most bank branches across India will remain open and function normally on New Year’s Eve.

However, the holiday status differs in certain regions due to local observances and administrative decisions. Banks will remain closed on December 31 in the following states:

Mizoram

Manipur

Customers living in these states are advised to complete branch-related banking work either before December 31 or plan it for early January.

What About Banking Services in Other States?

In all other states, banks are expected to operate as usual on December 31. Customers can visit branches for regular services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, account-related work, and document submissions. Since December 31 is the final working day of the year, many banks may experience heavier-than-usual footfall, so early visits are recommended.

Will Online and ATM Services Work on New Year’s Eve?

Yes, digital banking services will remain fully operational across the country, including in states where branches are closed. Customers can continue to use:

UPI and instant fund transfers

Mobile and internet banking

ATM cash withdrawals

Online bill payments and recharges

These services ensure uninterrupted access to banking even during regional holidays.

Services That May Not Be Available on December 31

If bank branches are closed in your state, certain in-person services will not be accessible, including:

Cheque clearing and processing

Issuance of demand drafts

KYC updates and account modifications

Locker access and document verification

Such services will resume once banks reopen after the holiday.

Plan Ahead for a Smooth New Year’s Eve

To avoid last-minute stress on New Year’s Eve, customers are encouraged to verify local bank holiday status in advance. If you reside in Mizoram or Manipur, it is best to plan essential banking tasks earlier. Others can proceed with confidence, knowing that banks will largely remain open on December 31, 2025.

Being informed about bank holidays ensures a hassle-free transition into the New Year.

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