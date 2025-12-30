iBomma Operator Ravi Busted: Hyderabad Police Uncover ₹13 Crore Identity Fraud

Cyber Crime officials have unearthed startling details in the case involving Ravi, the alleged mastermind behind the piracy platform iBomma. During interrogation, investigators discovered that Ravi had secured multiple fake identity documents using the personal details of three former friends — Vellela Prahlad Kumar, Anjaih, and Kaliprasad — while pasting his own photograph on each of them.

Police said Ravi personally applied for some of these forged identity cards, while others were illegally fabricated through different channels.

According to the investigation, Ravi became close to Prahlad in 2017 when they shared a hostel room in Ameerpet. Prahlad, who hails from Kadapa district, had trusted Ravi at the time, allowing him access to personal documents. Ravi allegedly collected colour photocopies of Prahlad’s Class 10 marks memo and Aadhaar card and later used them to obtain a driving licence and PAN card in Prahlad’s name. These documents were then used to open bank accounts.

Ravi is also accused of creating fake identity cards in the name of Anjaih, a native of Karimnagar district, and Kaliprasad, his former Class 10 classmate.

Using these stolen identities, Ravi purchased multiple domain names to operate online platforms such as hospital.in and suppliers.in. When these ventures failed to succeed, he went on to launch the illegal movie piracy website iBomma.

Investigators have traced financial transactions worth ₹13 crore through Ravi’s bank accounts. Of this, ₹3 crore has already been frozen by the police, while the remaining ₹10 crore was allegedly spent on foreign trips and purchasing assets abroad.

With the completion of his police custody, Ravi is set to be produced before the court and sent to judicial remand.