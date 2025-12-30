Hyderabad Temperature Drops on Dec 30 as Winter Chill Intensifies

Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana remained in the grip of an unusually harsh winter on Tuesday, December 30, as the prolonged cold spell continued for the 24th straight day. Several locations within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits as well as districts in north and central Telangana recorded near or below single-digit minimum temperatures, making this one of the longest cold phases in recent memory.

Within the city, the University of Hyderabad campus in Serilingampally emerged as the coldest pocket, with temperatures dipping below 9°C. Neighbourhoods such as Rajendranagar, Moula Ali, Gachibowli, Alwal and Qutbullapur also experienced sharp chills close to the 10°C mark. Even areas usually warmer at night — including Begumpet, Charminar, Bahadurpura and LB Stadium — were wrapped in biting cold, hovering around 12–13°C during the early morning hours.

Across the districts, Kumram Bheem Asifabad reported the lowest temperature in the state at around 5.5°C, closely followed by Adilabad. Sangareddy, Rangareddy and Vikarabad also saw temperatures well below normal, extending the coldwave influence deeper into the state. Agricultural regions such as Kamareddy, Nirmal, Medak and Siddipet remained firmly in the single-digit zone.

Meteorologists attribute the persistent chill to clear skies, dry northerly winds and intense night-time cooling, keeping minimum temperatures 3–4°C lower than seasonal averages. The prolonged cold has forced residents to alter daily routines, with increased use of heaters, warm clothing and hot beverages. Demand for blankets and woollens has surged, particularly in low-income localities.

The IMD has cautioned that cold conditions may linger in pockets for a few more days and advised farmers to safeguard crops against frost. Health officials have urged vulnerable groups to limit early-morning exposure and take necessary precautions.