December 3 School Holiday in Tamil Nadu here due to Cyclone Ditwah!

Several states across India have announced school holidays today, December 3, 2025, due to heavy rainfall, cyclone-related weather conditions, and local festivals. Authorities have taken precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students and to manage large gatherings. Here is a detailed, state- and city-wise update on today’s school holiday situation.

Cyclone Ditwah Impact in Southern India

Cyclone Ditwah, currently active over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is moving in a north-northwest direction and is expected to affect coastal regions of South India. Due to intensified rainfall and strong winds, normal life has been disrupted in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and southern Karnataka. District administrations are continuously monitoring the situation and issuing advisories related to school closures.

Tamil Nadu: Multiple Districts Announce Holidays

Chennai and Tiruvallur: Ongoing heavy rainfall has prompted district authorities to declare a holiday for all schools and colleges today as a safety precaution.

Tiruvannamalai: Educational institutions are closed due to the Karthigai Deepam festival at the famed temple, which is expected to draw massive crowds from across the state and neighboring regions.

Kanyakumari: A local holiday has been announced for schools, colleges, and government offices in view of the Kottar Peralaya festival, as large public participation is anticipated.

Other districts such as Kanchipuram and Cuddalore are also on alert, with officials assessing weather conditions before taking further decisions.

University Exam Update

The University of Madras has postponed all undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional theory examinations scheduled for today due to persistent rain. Revised exam dates will be shared separately, as per the official notification.

Authorities continue to review weather conditions across states. Students and parents are encouraged to rely on official district and school notifications for the latest updates regarding holidays and safety advisories.