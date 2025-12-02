One/4 Trailer Launched: Not even a single frame will be boring - Hero Venkatesh Peddapalem

One/4 is an action-driven crime drama film starring Venkatesh Peddapalem, Aparna Mallik, and Heena Soni in leading roles. Made under Tejas Gunjal Films and Rohit Gunjal Films banners, the film's trailer is out. Bahubali fame Palani K, who worked as an Associate Director on the blockbuster Rajamouli movie Baahubali, is directing this film. Ranjana Rajesh Gunjal and Rohit Ramdas Gunjal are the producers. The film is set to be released on December 12th.

One/4 Trailer: Watch Here

Speaking at the trailer event, hero Venkatesh Peddapalem thanked the producers for giving him the opportunity to act in the film. "After doing a film in Kannada, I got introduced to Rohit. Since then, he has become a good friend of mine. Rohit is trying to make a film with big heroes in Telugu. I am proud to say that I belong to the Madanapalle district. We made this crime drama based on the concept of the slip of the tongue. Excellent artists have worked in our film. All the heroines have also performed wonderfully. Subhash's songs and re-recording in our movie will be next-level. Sagar Master's choreography will impress everyone. Everyone will be amazed by Palani's directorial style. He directed this movie in Rajamouli garu's style. Not a single frame will bore you," he added.

Director Bahubali Palani thanked Subhash for introducing him to the producers. "I narrated a story to them, and they liked it very much. That's how we brought everyone into this film one by one. Subhash's songs and Sagar's choreography are enjoyable. Our editor supported us greatly. Our film is hitting the cinemas on December 12th. Please watch and encourage our film."

Producer Ranjana Rajesh Gunjal said that he is very fond of South Indian films. "There are a lot of film lovers in Telugu, which is why we wanted to produce movies here. The team has been extremely cooperative. Everyone performed wonderfully. The movie has turned out very well. This December 12th, everyone please watch our movie in the theater with your family," he added.

Producer Rohit Ramdas Gunjal said, "Our film is going to come before the audience soon. It feels like my dream is coming true. Our film has turned out well. It will appeal to everyone."

Aparna Mallik said, "Thanks to the director and producers for giving me such a good opportunity. We all worked very hard together on the film. Our movie has turned out very well. I hope everyone watches and supports it."

Heena Soni said, "The songs from the movie are getting an amazing response. Everyone, please watch and support our film. Thanks to everyone who cooperated with me on this journey."

Choreographer Sagar Veluru said, "I was given good songs in this film. I can never forget my journey with Ranjana and Rohit. Venky garu and Aparna garu acted beautifully. Palani garu comes with a good story. Thanks to everyone who supported me."