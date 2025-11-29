December 2025 Bank Holidays: Check State-Wise Holiday Dates

December is one of the busiest months of the year, with festivals, winter vacations, and year-end financial wrap-ups. During this period, it becomes crucial to know the list of bank holidays in advance so that all essential banking activities can be planned smoothly.

Bank closures in India are finalized by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and are governed through the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Since India is culturally diverse, not every holiday is celebrated across the country. Some holidays are nationwide, while others apply only to particular states based on local festivals and regional sentiments.

Apart from these special holidays, all Sundays along with the second and fourth Saturdays of the month are compulsory holidays for banks throughout India.

In total, banks across the country will remain closed for around 13 days in December 2025, depending on the state and region.

List of Bank Holidays in December 2025

Here are all the notable bank holidays falling in December 2025:

December 1, 2025 (Monday) — State Inauguration Day / Indigenous Faith Day — Observed in Itanagar and Kohima

December 3, 2025 (Wednesday) — Feast of St. Francis Xavier — Banks closed in Panaji

December 7, 2025 (Sunday) — Weekly Holiday — All states

December 12, 2025 (Friday) — Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma — Shillong region

December 13, 2025 (Saturday) — Second Saturday — Nationwide holiday

December 14, 2025 (Sunday) — Weekly Holiday — All states

December 18, 2025 (Thursday) — Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham — Shillong

December 19, 2025 (Friday) — Goa Liberation Day — Panaji

December 20, 2025 (Saturday) — Losoong / Namsoong Festival — Gangtok

December 21, 2025 (Sunday) — Weekly Holiday — All states

December 22, 2025 (Monday) — Losoong / Namsoong Festival (continued) — Gangtok

December 24, 2025 (Wednesday) — Christmas Eve — Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong

December 25, 2025 (Thursday) — Christmas Day — National holiday

December 26, 2025 (Friday) — Post-Christmas Celebration — Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong

December 27, 2025 (Saturday) — Fourth Saturday / Christmas Observance — All states

December 28, 2025 (Sunday) — Weekly Holiday — All states

December 30, 2025 (Tuesday) — Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah — Shillong

December 31, 2025 (Wednesday) — New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa — Aizawl and Imphal

Why It’s Helpful to Know These Dates

Prevents delays in financial paperwork or cheque processing

Helps organize business operations and salary transfers

Avoids unsuccessful bank visits on holidays

Supports better travel and personal finance planning during festivals

Conclusion

December 2025 includes several region-specific holidays along with the usual weekend shutdowns. Though ATMs, UPI, and mobile banking will continue to operate, branch-based services will not be available on these dates. Keeping a clear record of the holidays allows customers to manage banking tasks efficiently during the festive season.

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