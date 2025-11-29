December 2025 Bank Holidays: Check State-Wise Holiday Dates
December is one of the busiest months of the year, with festivals, winter vacations, and year-end financial wrap-ups. During this period, it becomes crucial to know the list of bank holidays in advance so that all essential banking activities can be planned smoothly.
Bank closures in India are finalized by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and are governed through the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. Since India is culturally diverse, not every holiday is celebrated across the country. Some holidays are nationwide, while others apply only to particular states based on local festivals and regional sentiments.
Apart from these special holidays, all Sundays along with the second and fourth Saturdays of the month are compulsory holidays for banks throughout India.
In total, banks across the country will remain closed for around 13 days in December 2025, depending on the state and region.
List of Bank Holidays in December 2025
Here are all the notable bank holidays falling in December 2025:
- December 1, 2025 (Monday) — State Inauguration Day / Indigenous Faith Day — Observed in Itanagar and Kohima
- December 3, 2025 (Wednesday) — Feast of St. Francis Xavier — Banks closed in Panaji
- December 7, 2025 (Sunday) — Weekly Holiday — All states
- December 12, 2025 (Friday) — Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma — Shillong region
- December 13, 2025 (Saturday) — Second Saturday — Nationwide holiday
- December 14, 2025 (Sunday) — Weekly Holiday — All states
- December 18, 2025 (Thursday) — Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham — Shillong
- December 19, 2025 (Friday) — Goa Liberation Day — Panaji
- December 20, 2025 (Saturday) — Losoong / Namsoong Festival — Gangtok
- December 21, 2025 (Sunday) — Weekly Holiday — All states
- December 22, 2025 (Monday) — Losoong / Namsoong Festival (continued) — Gangtok
- December 24, 2025 (Wednesday) — Christmas Eve — Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong
- December 25, 2025 (Thursday) — Christmas Day — National holiday
- December 26, 2025 (Friday) — Post-Christmas Celebration — Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong
- December 27, 2025 (Saturday) — Fourth Saturday / Christmas Observance — All states
- December 28, 2025 (Sunday) — Weekly Holiday — All states
- December 30, 2025 (Tuesday) — Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah — Shillong
- December 31, 2025 (Wednesday) — New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa — Aizawl and Imphal
Why It’s Helpful to Know These Dates
- Prevents delays in financial paperwork or cheque processing
- Helps organize business operations and salary transfers
- Avoids unsuccessful bank visits on holidays
- Supports better travel and personal finance planning during festivals
Conclusion
December 2025 includes several region-specific holidays along with the usual weekend shutdowns. Though ATMs, UPI, and mobile banking will continue to operate, branch-based services will not be available on these dates. Keeping a clear record of the holidays allows customers to manage banking tasks efficiently during the festive season.
Also read: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Heavy Rainfall Expected today, Nov 29!