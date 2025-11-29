Telangana: Japanese CODA Signs Landmark MoU With Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce

Hyderabad is steadily advancing toward its goal of becoming a global centre for film activity, a vision strongly championed by Telangana Chief Minister Shri Anumula Revanth Reddy. Reinforcing this commitment, the state government on Wednesday extended full support to a visiting Japanese Film and Anime industry delegation from CODA (Content Overseas Distribution Association), Tokyo, Japan, during a key interaction with Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Shri Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister reiterated Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s mission to position Hyderabad as an international film hub and assured the delegation of the state’s continued cooperation in fighting digital piracy and enabling greater creative and commercial potential for the film industry.

MoU Between CODA and TFCC Marks a First for India

The highlight of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between CODA and the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC)—a landmark collaboration that makes the Telugu film industry the first in India to establish a formal partnership with the Japanese Film and Anime sector.

The MoU focuses on knowledge exchange, best practices, anti-piracy strategies, and joint awareness campaigns. Later in the day, Mr. Takero Goto, Representative Director of CODA, and Mr. Tatsuya Otsuka, Deputy Senior Director of International Affairs, visited the TFCC office to formally execute the agreement. The CODA team also inspected the tools and software used by TFCC’s Anti Video Piracy Cell (AVPC) and appreciated the Telugu film industry's proactive measures to curb piracy.

Japanese Delegation Lauds Telangana; Telugu Film Industry Expresses Gratitude

The Japanese delegation thanked the Deputy Chief Minister for the Telangana Government’s encouragement and support. They also highlighted CODA’s journey and the growing global popularity of Japanese content, especially among Indian audiences. At the same time, they acknowledged the rising appeal of Telugu films in Japan—an exchange of cultural influence that continues to deepen.

The Telugu film industry expressed its gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and DCM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for their sustained support. Representatives from several leading Telugu studios and industry bodies—including KL Damodar Prasad (TFCC Secretary), Suresh Babu Daggubati (Ramanaidu Studios), Supriya Yarlagadda (Annapurna Studios), Rajkumar Akella (Chairman, AVPC), and Y. Manindra (Head of Operations, AVPC)—participated in the event.

Digital Piracy: A Growing Transnational Threat

Addressing the pressing issue of digital piracy, officials noted that it has evolved into a transnational poly-crime, increasingly linked to illegal betting, identity theft, online fraud, malware distribution, and other cybercrimes. Effective mitigation, they stressed, requires strong bilateral and multilateral cooperation among governments, enforcement agencies, and industries worldwide—a goal directly supported by the new MoU.

Telangana’s Aggressive Crackdown on Piracy Wins National Attention

The Deputy Chief Minister and industry leaders also acknowledged the recent and unprecedented anti-piracy operations led by Hyderabad Police. In recent weeks, the Cyber Crime Unit has busted multiple camcording and HD piracy syndicates, arresting several offenders from across India. Investigations have also uncovered strong linkages between illegal betting websites and piracy networks, prompting authorities to alert filmmakers and content owners about strengthening their internal security systems.

A major breakthrough came last week, when Telangana Police carried out a decisive crackdown on IBOMMA, one of the largest piracy websites targeting Indian films. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce credited these achievements to the Chief Minister’s proactive leadership and policy decisions.

Industry Hails Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s Vision

The TFCC, on behalf of the Telugu film fraternity, expressed deep appreciation to Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy for prioritizing anti-piracy measures and supporting the industry’s long-term growth. They emphasized that such strong government backing is crucial to preserving creativity, safeguarding revenues, and projecting Hyderabad as a global powerhouse for film production, distribution, and innovation.