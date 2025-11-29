Cyclone Ditwah: Several Districts in Tamil Nadu Announce School Holiday Due to Heavy Rain

Cyclone Ditwah, strengthening over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is set to bring extremely heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and parts of Andhra Pradesh. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing severe alerts, several districts are expected to declare school holidays on November 29 and 30 as a precaution.

Tamil Nadu: Several Districts May Declare Holidays

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a Red Alert for Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, predicting rainfall above 20 cm. Schools in these districts are highly likely to remain closed on Friday, November 29.

Additionally, Tiruchi, which is also expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall, is likely to announce a school holiday. Reports indicate that Cyclone Ditwah: School holiday for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, is becoming a strong possibility as rain intensifies.

Districts under Orange Alert — including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, and parts of Villupuram — may also declare closures based on the overnight weather situation.

Puducherry Prepared for Heavy Rainfall

With Cyclone Warning Signal No. 2 hoisted at the Puducherry port, the administration is expected to announce school holidays to ensure safety amid the forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Impact

Coastal Andhra districts such as Nellore and Tirupati are preparing for rainfall from November 28 to December 1, with school closures likely in vulnerable areas. Final decisions will depend on the intensity of rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Awaiting Official Announcements

While Chennai has not confirmed a holiday yet, collectorates are expected to issue updates soon. Parents and students are advised to follow official district channels for timely information.