Dies Irae OTT Release: Pranav Mohanlal's Horror Thriller Arrives December 5!

The 2025 Malayalam horror-thriller Dies Irae, starring Pranav Mohanlal, is set to hit digital streaming early December, just over a month after its theatrical debut on October 31. The film will be available from December 5, 2025 on JioHotstar.

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, Dies Irae weaves a chilling supernatural tale. Pranav plays a successful professional whose life takes a dark turn after a series of eerie events linked to a former classmate’s tragic death. As he unravels the mystery, a haunting presence begins to consume him and unravel long-buried secrets.

The film has already made waves in theatres, thanks to a gripping narrative, atmospheric visuals, moody sound design and strong performances. Fans of horror thrillers have praised its ability to build tension and deliver genuine scares without overstaying its welcome. Now, the upcoming OTT release makes it easier for a wider audience to experience the horror from home.

Whether you missed the cinematic release or want to revisit the eerie ride, make a note of December 5. Dies Irae promises to bring spooky vibes, suspense and supernatural horror straight to your living room.