Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Full List of Winter Break and Festival Closures

December marks the close of the academic session in Madhya Pradesh and the beginning of the much-anticipated winter vacation for students. While the month includes the mandatory public holiday for Christmas, the key period of closure is the extended winter break declared by the state government or followed by CBSE, ICSE, and Kendriya Vidyalaya schools. The holiday pattern may vary slightly across districts, but most institutions align broadly with the state’s winter schedule.

Here is an overview of the expected school holidays in Madhya Pradesh for December 2025 based on general academic trends and commonly observed calendars.

Winter Break Likely to Begin Around December 23–24

The winter vacation in Madhya Pradesh typically begins in the final week of December. Kendriya Vidyalayas are expected to start their holiday period from December 23, while many state-run and private schools may commence their break between December 24 and December 31. The exact start date often depends on regional weather conditions and school management decisions.

Christmas Holiday on December 25

December 25 will be observed as Christmas Day, a mandatory public holiday across all schools, irrespective of board—State, CBSE, ICSE or Kendriya Vidyalaya. This forms a central part of the holiday stretch for students across Madhya Pradesh.

Year-End Holiday Period and New Year Closure

For many schools, December 31 marks the final day of the calendar year, and winter vacation continues into early January. In several districts, schools are expected to remain closed from January 1 to January 5, 2026, extending the winter break into the New Year.

However, the official schedule from the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department may differ slightly. Some early reports indicate that government schools might observe winter vacation specifically from December 31, 2025 to January 4, 2026, while others anticipate an earlier start depending on the severity of the winter.

Key Planning Points for Students

1. Exam Preparation and MPSOS Schedule

December remains academically significant, especially for students appearing in MPSOS (Madhya Pradesh State Open School) examinations. The board has scheduled Class 10 and 12 exams between December 15 and December 29, 2025. Schools functioning as exam centres will remain open for examination-related activities even during the broader vacation period.

2. Winter Vacation Duration

The winter vacation in Madhya Pradesh typically extends for 10 to 12 days, covering Christmas, New Year, and the first few days of January. This break offers essential respite from the state’s severe cold wave conditions.

3. Mandatory Festival Closure

Christmas Day remains a fixed holiday for all institutions across the state. Regardless of board or location, schools must remain closed on December 25.