December 13 - 16: Heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Tamil Nadu is preparing to face another day of intense rains, with the Met Department forecasting moderate to heavy rainfalls in 13 districts today. The southwest Bay of Bengal's deep depression has moved west and slowed down, bringing rains to southern Tamil Nadu.

Schools and Colleges Closed

Given the heavy rainfall warning, schools and colleges got a holiday on December 13 in 24 districts. In 16 districts, including Villupuram, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Trichy, Ariyalur, and Perambalur, schools have been closed. In eight districts, colleges have been closed. Considering the heavy rain alert there is a high chance that schools will be closed on December 14.

Heavy Rainfall Expected

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in several districts, including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari.

Heavy rain has resulted in flooding in several places. Two bridges have been broken due to the flood at the Courtallam Main Waterfall in Tenkasi district. Floodwaters have entered shops and buildings in the neighbourhood, and panic has gripped residents.

The Poondi dam is receiving inflows of close to 13,000 cusecs, and the authorities have increased water release to 12,000 cusecs. Tamil Nadu Weatherman said in a tweet, "This is undoubtedly the wettest day for Tamil Nadu monsoon in recent times. Every district has witnessed heavy rains."

