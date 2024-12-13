Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III honoured with Russia’s esteemed Order of Friendship

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The Russian Embassy in India hosted a distinguished reception to honour Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan, with Russia's esteemed Order of Friendship.

The event, held on Thursday evening in New Delhi, celebrated the Catholicos' exceptional contributions to fostering ties between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, alongside his significant humanitarian efforts.

Denis Alipov, Ambassador of Russia to India, presented the honour on behalf of the President of Russia, emphasising the Catholicos' unwavering dedication to promoting dialogue between the two sister Churches. The accolade also acknowledged his role in facilitating groundbreaking partnerships, such as the collaboration between Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital of St. Alexis and Kerala’s St. George’s Hospital.

This recognition, presented by the President of Russia, honours individuals who have significantly fostered friendship and understanding between nations.

Youhanon Mar Demetrios, Metropolitan of the Delhi Diocese of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the shared values and mutual respect that underpin the relationship between the Churches.

The ceremony was attended by prominent diplomats, including ambassadors from Belarus, Uzbekistan, Egypt, and Mongolia, as well as representatives from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and other nations. Members of the business, social, and religious communities, along with Russian expatriates, graced the occasion.

A performance of Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria by the Delhi Chamber Choir, adds a touch of cultural grandeur to the solemn event and was a special highlight of the evening.

The recognition of Baselios Marthoma Mathews III marks a significant milestone in the history of the Malankara Orthodox Church.

