December 12, 2025 Bank Holiday Update: Meghalaya, Sikkim, Goa & More

Banks in India typically stay open on Fridays, and today is no exception for almost the entire country. Branches of both public and private sector banks will operate on their regular schedule, allowing customers to withdraw and deposit cash, update passbooks, clear cheques, or complete any other routine banking work. For employees too, it is a normal business day.

However, one state has a scheduled bank holiday today. Here's the complete update.

Why Banks Are Closed in Meghalaya Today

Meghalaya is observing a regional holiday on December 12 to mark the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma, a revered freedom fighter of the Garo community. Because of this state-specific observance, all banks in Meghalaya will remain closed, and in-branch services will not be available for the day.

Banking Services Normal in the Rest of India

In every other state and union territory, banks are functioning as usual. Customers can visit their branches without concern and carry out any transactions or banking tasks they need.

List of Bank Holidays Still Ahead in December 2025

Here’s a look at the remaining bank holidays scheduled this month:

Dec 12 (Fri): Meghalaya – Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma’s Death Anniversary

Dec 18 (Thu): Meghalaya – Poet U Soso Tham’s Death Anniversary

Dec 19 (Fri): Goa – Goa Liberation Day

Dec 20 (Sat) & Dec 22 (Mon): Sikkim – Losoong/Namsoong Festival

Dec 21 (Sun): Weekly Sunday holiday

Dec 24 (Wed): Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya – Christmas Eve

Dec 25 (Thu): Nationwide – Christmas

Dec 26 (Fri): Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya – Christmas Celebrations

Dec 30 (Tue): Meghalaya – U Kiang Nangbah’s Death Anniversary

Dec 31 (Wed): Mizoram, Manipur – New Year’s Eve & Imoinu Iratpa Festival

Banks will also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, as well as all Sundays, in accordance with RBI regulations.

Digital Services Will Continue Without Interruption

Although branches in Meghalaya remain shut, customers can still access their accounts through digital platforms. Internet banking, mobile banking apps, UPI services, and ATMs will operate as usual. People in the rest of the country can also use all digital banking facilities smoothly.

Also read: School Holiday Update: December 12, 2025 – Kerala, Telangana, Delhi, J&K