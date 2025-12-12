Akhanda 2 Twitter Reviews: Disappointing, Netizens Call It an Unnecessary Sequel

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-awaited sequel Akhanda 2: Thaandavam finally released in theatres on December 12, 2025. However, instead of living up to the hype created by its blockbuster predecessor, the film has left many fans underwhelmed. Early viewers who rushed to catch the first-day shows have taken to X (Twitter) to express their dissatisfaction, and the majority of reactions lean toward the negative.

Despite the massive expectations surrounding the continuation of the 2021 hit Akhanda, audiences are calling this follow-up a poorly crafted extension that fails to justify its existence.

As more audience members continue to share their feedback online, it appears the film is struggling to impress, with negativity outweighing the scattered positive remarks.

#Akhanda2Review :- Akhanda 2 Is An Unnecessary Sequel Which There Was No Need.

The Movie Was Based On A Solid And Sensitive Subject Related To The Hindu Religion Which Could Have Been Made Better. In Both The First Half And Second Half, There Are Hardly 1–2 Scenes Where You Get… pic.twitter.com/ht0CZoqjKz — MR Jaat Reviews (@mrjaatreviews) December 12, 2025

#Akhanda2 narration is the weakest and major drawback ,neither there is good drama nor boyapati elevations ,this is a cringe movie.. better not to make another part of this .it's running in theatres now.#Akhanda2Thaandavam #Akhanda2Review — Bittu Bhai (@Bhai04Bhai) December 12, 2025

#Akhanda2 Everything has a limit & Akhanda 2 crosses every single one of them NOT SATISFIED

The only high moment is when #Balakrishna speaks about HINDU DHARMA,But using God's name to increase violence & adding meaningless fights is really not good.

#Akhanda2Review — PraveenBabu (@ItsMePravenn) December 12, 2025

#Akhanda2Review: Sanatan Dharma Hinduism ni cringe chesinattu vundhi ra movie 🥴

E movie ni Kollywood or bollywood vallu chusthe oka range lo troll chesthara tollywood ni 🤦 pic.twitter.com/4XZcQtmXvj — Ravanna (@Ravanna_Fan) December 12, 2025

#Akhanda2Thandavam is ridiculous over the top c-grade taking. While the intention behind is good, but execution c- grade and nonsensical. Full troll material for others critical of Telugu cinema. Boyapati should be banned forever from Tollywood. #Akhanda2Review https://t.co/M4lLkPo2oi — 3.0 (@I_me_vinay) December 12, 2025

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