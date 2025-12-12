Akhanda 2 Twitter Reviews: Disappointing, Netizens Call It an Unnecessary Sequel

Dec 12, 2025, 10:34 IST
- Sakshi Post

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-awaited sequel Akhanda 2: Thaandavam finally released in theatres on December 12, 2025. However, instead of living up to the hype created by its blockbuster predecessor, the film has left many fans underwhelmed. Early viewers who rushed to catch the first-day shows have taken to X (Twitter) to express their dissatisfaction, and the majority of reactions lean toward the negative.

Despite the massive expectations surrounding the continuation of the 2021 hit Akhanda, audiences are calling this follow-up a poorly crafted extension that fails to justify its existence.

As more audience members continue to share their feedback online, it appears the film is struggling to impress, with negativity outweighing the scattered positive remarks.

Also read: School Holiday Update: December 12, 2025 – Kerala, Telangana, Delhi, J&K


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Akhanda 2
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