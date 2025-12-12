School Holiday Update: December 12, 2025 – Kerala, Telangana, Delhi, J&K

Schools will be open on December 12, 2025 (Friday). There is no holiday declared for schools across India on this date. Although some states had declared holidays earlier due to local elections, December 12 is a regular school day.

Kerala School Updates

Kerala schools were closed on December 11, 2025, due to local body elections. However, schools will be open on December 12. The state has announced Christmas holidays from December 24, 2025, to January 5, 2026.

Telangana School Updates

Telangana schools were closed on December 11, 2025, due to panchayat elections. The next phase of elections is scheduled for December 14 and 17, so schools will be closed on those dates.

Jammu & Kashmir Winter Holidays

Schools in Jammu & Kashmir's hilly areas are closed from December 8 to 14, 2025, due to heavy snowfall, extreme cold, and dense fog. December 12 is also a holiday in these areas.

Delhi Winter Break

Delhi schools will have winter break from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026. Dates may change depending on weather conditions.

Check with local school authorities for confirmed updates.