School Holiday Today, December 12 (Friday): What’s Closed and Open Today? State-Wise Details

Despite widespread searches from students and parents, there is no nationwide school holiday declared for December 12, 2025. However, several states are observing closures this week due to local body elections, panchayat polls, and winter weather conditions. Many regions have also begun announcing December vacation schedules, making it essential for families to stay updated through official school and government notifications.

Below is the latest state-wise status for December 12 and the updated holiday calendar for the month.

School Holiday on December 12, 2025: Current Status

No general holiday has been declared for Friday, December 12.

Kerala and Telangana had closures today (Dec 11) due to elections but have not announced any holiday for Dec 12.

Jammu & Kashmir schools in hilly regions will remain closed on December 12 due to extreme weather.

Delhi is preparing for winter break later this month, with no shutdown for Dec 12.

Students and parents are advised to check notices from individual schools, as institutions may issue last-minute advisories.

December School Holiday Guide: State-Wise Updates

Kerala: No Holiday on Dec 12; Christmas Break Rescheduled

Schools across Kerala were shut on December 11 for local body elections.

However, there is no closure announced for December 12.

The state has also revised its Christmas vacation schedule:

New Dates: December 24, 2025 – January 5, 2026

Earlier Dates: December 19 – December 29, 2025

Parents should follow updates from the Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala for any last-minute changes.

Telangana: Election Closures Continue on Select Dates

Telangana observed a school holiday today (Dec 11) due to panchayat elections.

There is no holiday for December 12.

However, schools will remain closed again on:

December 14, 2025 – Next phase of polling

December 17, 2025 – Additional polling phase

These closures are limited to election-bound areas.

Jammu & Kashmir: Weather-Related Shutdowns Continue

Schools in several hilly and snow-affected regions of Jammu & Kashmir are under an official closure from:

December 8 to December 14, 2025

Reason:

Heavy snowfall

Dense fog

Severe cold waves

These adverse conditions make travel unsafe for students.

Thus, schools in these areas will remain closed on December 12 as part of the ongoing weather advisory.

Delhi: Winter Vacation Announced

Delhi schools are preparing for their annual winter break starting:

December 23, 2025 to January 1, 2026

The dates may be adjusted depending on temperature drops and air quality conditions. No holiday has been declared for December 12.

What Students Should Keep in Mind

Check your school’s official circulars or WhatsApp parent groups.

Follow updates from state education departments, especially in regions witnessing elections or harsh weather.

Winter vacation schedules may still be revised depending on local conditions.