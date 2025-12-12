Akhanda 2 Review: Balakrishna and Boyapati's Loud, Overstuffed Sequel That Struggles To Core

Nandamuri Balakrishna returns as Akhanda in Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster. After a messy postponement caused by last-minute financial troubles, the film has finally hit theatres in multiple languages and formats. Unfortunately, the final product does little to validate the chaos surrounding its release.

Story

The plot attempts to build a high-stakes narrative involving biowarfare, with the Tibetan army targeting India by unleashing chaos at the Maha Kumbh Mela. A child prodigy scientist, Janani (Harshaali Malhotra), develops an antidote and instantly becomes a target. Akhanda (Balakrishna) reappears to protect her and “restore dharma.”

What follows is a familiar formula—plenty of sermonising, stylised violence, and divine symbolism—but very little genuine storytelling.

Highlights

Balakrishna’s screen presence remains the film’s biggest asset. His conviction in the Akhanda role carries several otherwise dull sequences. Harshaali Malhotra performs sincerely in her role, despite the writing offering her little depth.

A few action sequences deliver the expected mass energy, and the spiritual Lord Shiva portion briefly adds emotional weight.

Thaman’s background score is easily the strongest technical contribution—often doing the heavy lifting for scenes that fall flat on their own.

Drawbacks

This is where Akhanda 2 collapses.

Weak Story & Recycled Ideas

The film barely has a plot to begin with. The narrative feels like an overstretched extension of the first part, offering nothing fresh in terms of stakes or emotional depth. Boyapati Sreenu seems more focused on glorifying the hero than building a coherent story.

Poor Characterisation

Balakrishna’s Bala Murali Krishna character is shockingly underutilised, and several supporting roles appear and disappear without purpose. Samyuktha’s role is confused and occasionally illogical; Aadhi Pinisetty, despite his potential, is wasted in a blink-and-miss appearance.

Harshaali’s character—central to the premise—is written with minimal emotional layering, and the dubbing inconsistencies only amplify the disconnect.

Logic Takes a Backseat

Even by commercial cinema standards, the film stretches believability to the point of exhaustion. Emotional beats lack impact, and many scenes feel repetitive or designed purely to create noise rather than narrative progress.

Feels Inferior to Akhanda

Where the first film at least had a solid emotional spine, Akhanda 2 feels diluted, louder but emptier, and far less engaging.

Technical Aspects

Boyapati sticks to his trademark style—lots of volume, velocity, and visual flair, but minimal coherence. Some scenes are slickly executed, while others seem abrupt or disconnected.

Cinematography is serviceable, and the editing is tidy, but it’s Thaman who prevents the film from sinking further with his energetic score. The production looks grand, even if the storytelling does not support the scale.

Verdict: 2/5

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is a disappointing sequel that leans heavily on Balakrishna’s performance and Thaman’s music to stay afloat. The weak writing, predictable narrative, and underdeveloped characters make it a loud but hollow experience.

Fans of Balakrishna may find a few moments to enjoy, but for most viewers, Akhanda 2 will feel like an overstretched, unfocused attempt to recreate the magic of the first film—without the emotional core that made it work.