Akhanda 2: Negative Reviews Pour In on Twitter, X, Viewers Slam ‘Cringe Pro Max’ Action and No Physics, No Logics

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 may have generated strong pre-release hype, but the early reactions from audiences suggest a turbulent start for the Boyapati Sreenu film. As soon as the first shows began rolling on December 12, netizens flooded social media with sharp criticism, calling the sequel “cringe”, “exhausting”, and “logic-less”.

Despite delays, legal hiccups, and technical issues leading up to its release, Akhanda 2 managed to reach theatres across select regions. But the online response has been far from celebratory.

Twitter/X Turns Brutal

Viewers who walked out of early screenings took to X (formerly Twitter), with many expressing disappointment over the film’s excessive action and sermon-like dialogues. While a section of the audience appreciated Balakrishna’s intensity in the Aghora role, most felt the film relied too heavily on loud, repetitive sequences.

One user posted a blunt assessment:

“Akhanda2 ~ 2.25/5. Balakrishna is terrific, but the constant preaching and over-the-top action wear you out. BGM irritates. Watch only if you’re ready for endless fights without meaning.”

#Akhanda2 ~ 2.25/5 - Strictly Average



Balakrishna is terrific as Akhanda, yet the constant preaching and over the top action wear you out after a while. Bgm irritates.



Watch it if you are a fan and in the mood for endless fights without much meaning. — India Flick (@IndiaFlick) December 11, 2025

Another wrote:

“Akhanda final review: 1st half – cringe. 2nd half – pro max cringe with routine plot. Minus point: don’t take kids, they’ll cry.”

Akhanda final review

1st half - cringe and decent👍

2nd half - pro max cringe with routine story plot 🥲👍



Plus point of movie @MusicThaman 😍👍

Minus point Don’t take kids to this movie they will cry for sure 💯 — BOSS.🏏⏳ (@CharanismCEO) December 11, 2025

Viewers also mocked the film’s unapologetic disregard for logic, with comments like:

“No Physics, No Logic… just enjoy Balayya’s Akhanda Rudhra Thandavam.”

No Physics, No Logic just enjoy Balayya's Akhanda Rudhra Thandavam🔱🔥🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥💥#Akhanda2Thandavam 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/HiAzBw8Z1r — Veeeraaa 🦅 (@NAYAKBHAIII) December 11, 2025

One of the more severe reactions read:

“In the name of god, Balayya & Boya have invested heavily in cringe pro max action. Lifetime troll material. Second half horrible… Sorry, Akhanda is 100 times better.”

In the name of god balayya & boya have invested heavily on cringe pro max action episodes



Life time troll stuff #Akhanda2



Second half horrible



Hindu dharma ...china ...ఏం cheppalani teesaru 🙏🙏🙏



Sorry Akhanda is 100 times better 🙏 https://t.co/wDi4SDetxW — Telugu Box office (@TCinemaFun) December 11, 2025

Fans Divided, But Criticism Dominates

Although a few sections of Balakrishna’s fan base celebrated the “rampage” moments and the heightened Aghora sequences, the majority opinion leans negative. Many complained that the background score, composed by Thaman S, was overwhelming and distracting.

The criticism has sparked conversations about whether the sequel justifies the franchise’s hype or whether Boyapati’s trademark style has crossed into excess this time.

A Fan Wrote

Mother death scene to till end...

Absolute rampage ...#Akhanda2Thaandavam #Akhanda — No one (@No_one6093) December 11, 2025

What is The Film About?

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam features Nandamuri Balakrishna in dual avatars—Murali Krishna and Sikandar Aghora. The ensemble includes Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, Ronson Vincent, Achyuth Kumar, P. Sai Kumar, Poorna, Ravi Mariya, and Harsha Chemudu.

While the film has only just begun its theatrical journey, the early social media verdict signals an uphill battle for the makers, who now await box office numbers to gauge whether negative word-of-mouth will impact its run.