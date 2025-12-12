Akhanda 2: Thandavam Premieres Finally Held, What's The Talk?

After battling out a lot of issues including the most-talked about the financial and legal battle with the Eros International, the makers of Akhanda 2 managed to release the film. The devotional and high-octane action film, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, directed by Boyapati Sreenu held its premieres on December 11 ahead of its release - December 12, 2025.

The project, initially backed by Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations, shifted to producers Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under 14 Reels Plus during development. Filming took the team across diverse locations — from Georgia to the Himalayan region and the Kumbh Mela — with several key portions shot in demanding weather and terrain. Balakrishna’s Aghora character required extended sequences performed barefoot, adding to the physical challenges of the shoot.

The makers first targeted a Dussehra release on September 25, but pending production work pushed the date to December 5. On the eve of the revised release, however, the film encountered an unforeseen setback. Eros International and a few local financiers raised objections over unsettled financial matters, resulting in a court order temporarily stopping the release. The move surprised fans, many of whom had already prepared cinemas for special celebrations.

After resolving the disputes, the team announced December 12 as the new release date. Approvals were initially granted for premiere shows and ticket-price increases, but a fresh hurdle emerged hours before the first screenings. The Telangana High Court dismissed the requests for special shows and revised pricing, prompting concerns among distributors and fans.

To address the confusion, the producers released a statement urging audiences not to believe circulating rumours and reaffirming that the film would release as planned. The clarification helped ease tensions, and Akhanda 2 opened in theatres across India and international territories later that day.

With the film now in cinemas, attention shifts from the week-long release uncertainty to the movie itself. Expectations remain high as the team looks to deliver a theatrical experience that meets the anticipation built around the sequel.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam features Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyukta Menon, and Aadhi Pinisetty. The film is written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, produced by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under 14 Reels Plus, presented by M. Tejaswini Nandamuri, with music composed by Thaman S.