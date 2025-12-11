Hyderabad Real Estate: Taj Banjara Sold for Rs 315 Crore — Was the Price Too Low?

Hyderabad’s real estate sector has recorded another major transaction with Auro Realty purchasing the former Taj Banjara property for Rs 315 crore. The 3.5-acre site, once home to one of the city’s prominent hotels, is set for a complete transformation after nearly four decades of operations under Taj GVK Hotels. The hotel group had managed the property until its lease concluded in 2023, following which the landlord opted to sell the asset.

Auro Realty, which recently secured Rs 2,000 crore for its real estate investment platform, has allocated a portion of that capital for this high-value acquisition. According to market insiders, the existing hotel structure may be demolished to make way for a premium high-rise development, although the current building still holds some commercial value.

What stands out is the stark price difference when compared to Kokapet’s booming land market. In the rapidly expanding micro-market, one acre of undeveloped land can command as much as Rs 170 crore. By contrast, the Taj Banjara land parcel effectively costs around Rs 95 crore per acre—even with a fully constructed hotel on it.

The contrast is striking given the site's location in Banjara Hills, an established luxury zone surrounded by upscale residential communities, corporate hubs and hospitality infrastructure. Kokapet, though a fast-emerging hotspot, is still in the development phase and has years to go before it reaches similar levels of urban maturity.

Hyderabad's property landscape continues to surprise with its pricing dynamics, and the Taj Banjara transaction is the latest example of how market values do not always align with surrounding development.