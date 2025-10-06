Supreme Court: Lawyer Attempts to Throw Shoe at CJI BR Gavai

In a shocking incident, a lawyer attempted to attack Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai in the Supreme Court on Monday (October 6).

The drama unfolded in the highest court of the country when a Bench led by the CJI was hearing mentioning of cases by lawyers.

As per reports, the lawyer went near the dais and attempted to remove his shoe and throw it at the judge.

The alert security personnel in the court swiftly intervened and escorted the lawyer out.

While being dragged out of the courtroom, the laywer shouted: “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenga Hindustan.” (India will not stand the disrespect to Sanatan Dharma).

In response, the CJI remained calm and asked the lawyers present in the court to continue with the arguments. “Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” he said.

The incident seems to have been triggered by CJI Gavai’s remarks in a previous case pertaining to the restoration of a 7-ft beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho.

Dismissing the case, he had said, ““Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now. It’s an archaeological site and ASI needs to give permission etc."

The observation triggered a social media storm, with many accusing the CJI of hurting religious sentiments.

Addressing the backlash, CJI Gavai had maintained that he meant no disrespect.

“I respect all religions...This happened on social media," he said.

Who is Justice BR Gavai?

India’s first Buddhist and only the second Dalit CJI, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna assumed office on May 14, 2025, succeeding Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Prior to his elevation to the Supreme Court in 2019, Justice Gavai served as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. Throughout his judicial career, he has been known for his commitment to upholding constitutional values, promoting transparency, and ensuring justice for marginalized communities.

Justice Gavai has been instrumental in several landmark judgments that have shaped Indian jurisprudence.