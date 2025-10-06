Supreme Court: Lawyer Attempts to Throw Shoe at CJI BR Gavai
In a shocking incident, a lawyer attempted to attack Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai in the Supreme Court on Monday (October 6).
The drama unfolded in the highest court of the country when a Bench led by the CJI was hearing mentioning of cases by lawyers.
As per reports, the lawyer went near the dais and attempted to remove his shoe and throw it at the judge.
The alert security personnel in the court swiftly intervened and escorted the lawyer out.
While being dragged out of the courtroom, the laywer shouted: “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenga Hindustan.” (India will not stand the disrespect to Sanatan Dharma).
In response, the CJI remained calm and asked the lawyers present in the court to continue with the arguments. “Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,” he said.
The incident seems to have been triggered by CJI Gavai’s remarks in a previous case pertaining to the restoration of a 7-ft beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho.
Dismissing the case, he had said, ““Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now. It’s an archaeological site and ASI needs to give permission etc."
The observation triggered a social media storm, with many accusing the CJI of hurting religious sentiments.
Addressing the backlash, CJI Gavai had maintained that he meant no disrespect.
“I respect all religions...This happened on social media," he said.
Who is Justice BR Gavai?
India’s first Buddhist and only the second Dalit CJI, Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna assumed office on May 14, 2025, succeeding Justice Sanjiv Khanna.
Prior to his elevation to the Supreme Court in 2019, Justice Gavai served as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. Throughout his judicial career, he has been known for his commitment to upholding constitutional values, promoting transparency, and ensuring justice for marginalized communities.
Justice Gavai has been instrumental in several landmark judgments that have shaped Indian jurisprudence.
- Abrogation of Article 370 (Jammu and Kashmir): As part of a five-judge Constitution Bench, Justice Gavai upheld the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The Court unanimously ruled that the Presidential orders and subsequent changes by Parliament were constitutionally valid, directing the restoration of statehood and elections by September 2024.
- Electoral Bonds Scheme: In the case of Association for Democratic Reforms v. Union of India, Justice Gavai was part of the Constitution Bench that unanimously struck down the Electoral Bonds Scheme, holding it to be violative of citizens' right to information under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.
- "Bulldozer Justice": Justice Gavai co-authored a decision condemning the demolition of homes of accused persons by state authorities without following due process. The Court held that such actions violated the principles of the rule of law and separation of powers, emphasizing that no authority can act as judge, jury, and executioner.
- Sub-classification among Scheduled Castes: Justice Gavai was part of a seven-judge Constitution Bench in State of Punjab v. Davinder Singh, which held that sub-classification among Scheduled Castes for more equitable affirmative action is permissible. He emphasized the need to identify and exclude the creamy layer within SC/ST categories to ensure substantive equality.
- Stay on Conviction of Rahul Gandhi: In 2023, Justice Gavai was part of the Bench that stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case, noting that the conviction had far-reaching consequences, including disqualification from Parliament.