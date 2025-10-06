October 2025 Haryana School Holidays: Check Full List!

Schools across Haryana will observe multiple holidays in October 2025, following the state government’s official holiday calendar. These breaks are aligned with national festivals and regional observances that many students and families plan around.

One important date to note is October 20, which is earmarked for Diwali. Schools will remain closed to allow students and staff to participate in the festivities and family gatherings. Another key day is October 22, which is Vishwakarma Day, when many institutions will observe this regional holiday, especially in areas where the deity of artisans is widely worshipped.

Earlier in the month, October 7 will mark Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, commemorating the birth of the revered sage and author of the Ramayana. Schools are likely to shut for this observance across the state.

Since several holidays in October are restricted holidays, individual schools may decide whether to observe them or not depending on local administration, student population and regional customs. Parents and students are advised to confirm with their school authorities before finalizing travel or plans.

These October closures are part of a larger pattern as the Haryana government has already issued a full year’s list of 56 holidays, including gazetted, public and restricted holidays. The October dates are part of that broader calendar and are not limited to just festival breaks.

For those planning vacations or festival travel, marking October 7, 20 and 22 on your calendar would help avoid last minute surprises. Checking with your school’s official circular will give you the final say on whether your particular school will remain closed on these days.