CM Vijay Wins Tamil Nadu Floor Test With 144 MLAs Votes

Chief Minister Vijay successfully proved his government’s majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly after winning the trust vote with the support of 144 MLAs. The floor test marked a major political milestone for the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government.

During the confidence motion, 22 legislators voted against the government, while five members abstained from the voting process. The result gave a comfortable victory to the ruling side and strengthened Vijay’s position as Chief Minister.

Following the successful trust vote, Vijay addressed the Assembly and stated that the government would work for all sections of people. He described the administration as one that belongs to everyone in the state.

The Assembly session witnessed dramatic political developments before the voting began. Udhayanidhi Stalin led a walkout by MLAs of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam after strongly criticizing the TVK government during his speech in the House.

Udhayanidhi questioned Vijay’s political strategy and targeted the ruling party over its engagement with rebel leaders from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. He reportedly asked whether the ongoing political developments represented “change” or merely a political “exchange.”

Meanwhile, tense scenes unfolded inside the Assembly when rebel AIADMK leader S. P. Velumani and several supporting MLAs voted in favour of the TVK government. Their support played a crucial role in increasing Vijay’s final vote count during the trust motion.

The floor test outcome is being seen as a major boost for Vijay’s administration, which came to power after the recent Assembly elections. Political observers believe the successful vote will help the government gain stability in the coming months despite strong opposition criticism.

The developments have also intensified political debates in Tamil Nadu, with attention now shifting toward how opposition parties respond to the strengthening of the TVK-led government.

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