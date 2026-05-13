CM Vijay Counter to Udhayanidhi on MLAs Buying

The first major political confrontation erupted in the newly elected Tamil Nadu Assembly during the confidence vote of Chief Minister Vijay’s government. The Assembly session turned dramatic as sharp exchanges took place between the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and opposition parties.

Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin launched strong criticism against the TVK government during the debate. He alleged that the ruling party resorted to political horse-trading to secure support ahead of the trust vote. According to him, several MLAs were allegedly influenced to back the government.

Udhayanidhi also questioned the public mandate received by TVK, claiming that a majority of voters had not supported the party in the elections. He accused Vijay of relying heavily on alliance support and criticized his meetings with rebel leaders from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The heated debate caused tense moments in the Assembly, with interruptions and protests from several members. Later, MLAs from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam staged a walkout in protest against the ruling party.

Responding to the allegations, Chief Minister Vijay delivered a strong speech defending his government. He thanked alliance partners and supporting MLAs for standing with the government during the confidence motion. Vijay emphasized that his administration would work for all sections of society and focus on welfare, public safety, and secular governance.

Rejecting allegations of MLA poaching, Vijay stated that his government had earned public trust through democratic support. He also assured that the administration would honour its election promises and continue effective schemes introduced by previous governments if they benefited the people.

Vijay further expressed confidence that the TVK government would complete a stable five-year term in power. Following the debate, the government comfortably passed the floor test in the Assembly, strengthening Vijay’s political position in Tamil Nadu.

Also read: CM Vijay Wins Tamil Nadu Floor Test With 144 MLAs Votes