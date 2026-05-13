May 14 Bank Holiday or not?

People across the country are checking whether Thursday, May 14, 2026, is a bank holiday in India. As per the current banking calendar, May 14 is expected to be a regular working day for banks in most states because there is no major national festival, public event, or special occasion scheduled tomorrow.

Are Banks Closed on May 14?

No, banks are not expected to remain closed across India on May 14, 2026. Most public and private sector banks are likely to operate normally during regular business hours.

Customers can continue using:

Cash withdrawal and deposit services

Cheque clearance facilities

Loan and account-related services

ATM operations

Internet and mobile banking

Any State-Wise Bank Holiday?

At present, no major nationwide or state-wide bank holiday has been announced for May 14. However, in some regions, local holidays may occasionally be observed because of:

Regional festivals

State government notifications

Local administrative reasons

Election-related activities in certain districts

Customers are advised to verify with nearby bank branches for any local holiday updates.

Digital Banking Services Will Continue

Even if a few local branches remain closed in select areas, online banking services such as:

UPI payments

Mobile banking apps

Net banking

ATM transactions

will continue functioning normally throughout the day.

Regular Banking Operations Expected

Since May 14 falls on a normal weekday and does not coincide with a scheduled RBI banking holiday, regular operations are expected across most parts of India.

Conclusion

To conclude, May 14, 2026, is not a nationwide bank holiday in India. Banks are likely to remain open in most states, and customers can carry out normal banking activities without interruption.