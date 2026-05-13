May 14 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors and traders who are wondering whether the Indian stock market is closed on May 14 can relax, as tomorrow is a regular trading day in India. Since there is no major festival, national holiday, or special occasion scheduled for May 14, both the National Stock Exchange of India and Bombay Stock Exchange are expected to remain open for normal trading activities.

Trading in the equity, derivatives, and commodity segments will continue as per regular market timings on Wednesday, May 14, 2026.

Is May 14 a Stock Market Holiday in India?

No, May 14 is not a stock market holiday in India. The Indian share market will function normally because there are no nationwide public holidays, bank holidays, or festival-related closures announced for tomorrow.

Both NSE and BSE generally follow the official stock market holiday calendar released at the beginning of the year. Since May 14 is not listed as a trading holiday, market operations will continue without interruption.

NSE and BSE Trading Timings for May 14

Here are the regular Indian stock market timings expected for May 14:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Normal trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Closing session: 3:30 PM to 3:40 PM

Commodity markets such as MCX are also likely to operate during standard trading hours.

Why Investors Are Searching for May 14 Stock Market Holiday

Many traders and investors usually search for stock market holidays before important trading days to confirm whether exchanges are open or closed. Searches increase especially during festival seasons, election periods, or around long weekends.

However, May 14 falls on a normal working day this year, and there are no major events affecting stock market operations across India.

States With Public Holidays on May 14

As of now, no major state-wide public holiday affecting nationwide stock market operations has been announced for May 14. Even if certain regional observances or local events take place in some states, Indian stock exchanges generally remain open unless the holiday is officially included in the NSE and BSE trading holiday calendar.

Conclusion

To conclude, the Indian stock market will remain open on May 14, 2026. Since tomorrow is a regular working day without any major festival or national holiday, NSE and BSE trading will continue as usual. Investors can carry out buying and selling activities during standard market hours.

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