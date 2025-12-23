Christmas Week Bank Holidays 2025: State-Wise Closures Across India This Week

Banks across India will observe multiple holidays in the final week of December 2025, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule. These closures are state-specific, meaning bank operations will vary depending on regional observances rather than following a uniform national shutdown.

The only nationwide bank holiday in December is Christmas on December 25, when all public and private sector banks across the country will remain closed.

In addition to Christmas, several Northeastern states will witness consecutive bank holidays, potentially affecting branch-based transactions such as cash deposits, withdrawals, and cheque clearances.

State-Wise Bank Holidays This Week

December 24 (Christmas Eve):

Banks will remain closed in Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong.

December 25 (Christmas):

All banks across India will be shut.

December 26 (Christmas Celebration):

Bank branches will stay closed again in Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong.

December 27:

Banks will be closed only in Kohima.

December 30 (Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah):

Bank holiday observed only in Shillong.

December 31 (New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa):

Banks will remain closed in Aizawl and Imphal.

Digital Services Remain Unaffected

Despite branch closures, online banking, mobile banking apps, UPI services, and ATMs will function normally. However, customers should note that cheque clearing and in-person services governed under the Negotiable Instruments Act will not be available on these holidays.

Customers are advised to plan essential banking activities in advance to avoid inconvenience during the holiday period.