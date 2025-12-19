Bihar Government Holiday List 2026 Released: Check Full Schedule

The Bihar government has released the official holiday calendar for the year 2026. The notification applies to all state government departments, including administrative offices, revenue courts, and subordinate courts. All these offices will remain closed on the days declared as general holidays.

In addition to the general holidays, state government employees will be allowed to avail up to three optional or restricted holidays during the year 2026. These optional holidays can be chosen based on personal, religious, or regional preferences. The government has also noted that the dates of Muslim festivals are subject to change depending on the sighting of the moon.

Bihar General Holidays 2026

As per the government circular, the following days will be observed as general holidays across Bihar:

Basant Panchami – January 23, 2026 (Friday)

Sant Ravidas Jayanti – February 1, 2026 (Sunday)

Shab-e-Barat – February 4, 2026 (Wednesday)

Maha Shivratri – February 15, 2026 (Sunday)

Samrat Ashok Ashtami – March 26, 2026 (Thursday)

Veer Kunwar Singh Jayanti – April 23, 2026 (Thursday)

Janaki Navami – April 25, 2026 (Saturday)

Kabir Jayanti – June 29, 2026 (Monday)

Chehlum – August 4, 2026 (Tuesday)

Durga Puja (Saptami) – October 17, 2026 (Saturday)

Chitragupt Puja / Bhai Dooj – November 10, 2026 (Tuesday)

Bihar Optional / Restricted Holidays 2026

State government employees may select up to three holidays from the optional or restricted holiday list given below:

New Year’s Day – January 1, 2026

Makar Sankranti – January 14, 2026

Karpoori Thakur Jayanti – January 24, 2026

Holika Dahan – March 2, 2026

Last Friday of Ramzan – March 13, 2026

Id-ul-Fitr (Eid) – March 22, 2026

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) – May 29, 2026

Anugrah Narayan Sinha Jayanti – June 18, 2026

Muharram – June 27, 2026

Last Shravan Monday – August 24, 2026

Raksha Bandhan – August 28, 2026

Hartalika Teej – September 14, 2026

Vishwakarma Puja – September 17, 2026

Anant Chaturdashi – September 25, 2026

Jivitputrika Vrat – October 4, 2026

Durga Puja (Kalash Sthapana) – October 11, 2026

Jayaprakash Narayan Jayanti – October 11, 2026

Durga Puja (Ekadashi) – October 21, 2026

Shri Krishna Singh Jayanti – October 21, 2026

Chhath Puja (Kharna) – November 14, 2026

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Jayanti – December 3, 2026

Christmas Eve – December 24, 2026

The Bihar government has advised employees to plan their leaves carefully and stay updated on any changes, particularly for festivals that depend on lunar sightings. This holiday list is intended to help ensure smooth administrative functioning while respecting the cultural and religious diversity of the state.

Also read: Hyderabad Schools Christmas Holiday Schedule 2025; Check here!