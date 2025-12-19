YSRCP’s One Crore Signatures Campaign Gets Massive Public Support

The YSR Congress Party’s one crore signatures campaign against the privatisation of government medical colleges has received a strong response from the public. People across the state have openly opposed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s decision and extended support to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s fight to protect public healthcare.

YS Jagan said the move to privatise medical colleges amounts to a scam and warned that those responsible would face jail once his party returns to power. He met the Governor and submitted petitions containing over 1.04 crore signatures, urging immediate action to stop privatisation.

YS Jagan’s visit led to heavy crowds and traffic on Vijayawada roads, reflecting widespread public backing. Party leaders said the campaign’s success has boosted the morale of YSRCP workers.

Stressing that the fight is not over, YS Jagan said the party will continue both legal action and public movements until government medical colleges are protected. As part of the campaign, 26 vehicles carrying signature petitions collected from across Andhra Pradesh were taken to Lok Bhavan on December 18. Officials from the Governor’s office verified the documents, which were later presented to the Governor.

Before proceeding to Lok Bhavan, YS Jagan paid tributes at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Smriti Vanam after leaving his residence in Tadepalli.