Avatar 3 X Review: Mixed Response for James Cameron’s Third Installment

Dec 19, 2025, 11:36 IST
- Sakshi Post

James Cameron’s highly anticipated third installment in the blockbuster Avatar franchise, titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, finally arrived in theatres today, December 19. Following the record-breaking success of the earlier two parts, expectations for the latest chapter have been extremely high, including among Indian audiences.

With first shows already completed worldwide, early viewers have begun sharing reactions across social media platforms. A key talking point online is whether the sequel matches the sensation created by its predecessors.

Initial responses praise the film’s stunning visual effects, the expanded world-building of Pandora, and the scale of the action sequences. Several viewers described the film’s visuals as breathtaking.

However, opinions on the storyline appear divided. Some netizens expressed disappointment, claiming the plot feels repetitive of the first two installments. Others criticized the lengthy runtime, noting that while the emotional elements are effective, the 3-hour 15-minute duration feels excessive. Many comments highlight that despite strong visuals and action, the familiar narrative arc stands out as a major drawback for Avatar 3.


Read More:

Tags: 
Avatar: Fire and Ash
James Cameron
Advertisement
Back to Top