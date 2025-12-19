Bad Girlz Teaser Drops Ahead of December 25 Christmas Release: Watch Video

'Bad Girlz' is an entertainer directed by Phani Pradeep Dhulipudi, who has previously directed the successful '30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela'. The film is being produced under the banners of Prashvitha Entertai9ment, Neeli Neeli Aakasam Creations, and NVL Creations.

Anchal Gowda, Payal Chengappa, Roshini, Yashna, Rohan Surya, Moin and Rohan Surya are the main actors in 'Bad Girlz'. The tagline for the film, 'Kani Chala Manchodlu', contradicts with the title in an interesting way. Sasidhar Nalla, Emmadi Soma Narsaiah, Ramisetti Rambabu, and Ravula Ramesh are producing this film.

The film is slated for release as a Christmas gift on December 25.

The teaser of Bad Girlz was released by Buchi Babu Sana, director of Ram Charan’s upcoming pan-India film Peddi. Speaking on the occasion, the talented filmmaker said that he knows the story of Bad Girlz and that it's quite interesting. "The climax is highly emotional. When I was working as an assistant director under Sukumar garu, Munna used to come to him, narrate the stories he had written, and get them approved. Back then, I used to think that Munna would surely become a director, and that I should become one too. Just like how the song ‘Nee Kallu Neeli Samudram’ from my film Uppena became a chartbuster, the song ‘Neeli Neeli Aakasham’ is an even bigger hit. Music director Anup Rubens has given wonderful songs for this film as well. I am a big fan of the songs from the film Manam. In this movie, Renu Desai garu plays an important role. The fact that she agreed to do this film itself shows how good the story is. The movie releases on December 25—do watch it without fail.”

Director Phani Pradeep Dhulipudi said, “Our Bad Girlz is a complete entertainer. If hilarious films like Jathi Ratnalu and MAD were made with girls in the lead, they would have been like Bad Girlz. It's a refreshing movie. We released the teaser today to give an idea of what our movie is like. I am very happy that the teaser is out at the hands of my well-wisher, Buchi Babu Sana garu. Whether I am facing difficulties or experiencing happiness, the first person I share it with is him. When I narrated the story of this film to him, he appreciated its content. I strongly believe our movie will be liked by everyone. We are releasing our film as a Christmas gift on December 25. It is a good entertainer. Anup Rubens garu has provided excellent music, and 'Oscar' Chandra Bose garu has written the lyrics for the songs. The recently released songs ‘Ila Chusukuntane,’ ‘Lelo,’ and the title song have received a very good response. The film releases on December 25—do watch it without fail.”

Watch Bad Girlz Teaser Here