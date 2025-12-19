CAT Result 2025 Expected Today: Check Where and How to Download Scorecard

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, is set to announce the CAT 2025 results today, December 19, 2025. Candidates can check their scores on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, by logging in with their User ID and Password.

The CAT 2025 scorecard will include section-wise marks, percentile scores, and qualifying status. It's valid for admissions till December 31, 2026.

How to Check CAT 2025 Results:

Visit iimcat.ac.in

Click on the CAT 2025 Scorecard link

Log in with your credentials

Download and save your scorecard

Past trends show results were announced between December 19-21 in previous years. The official notification mentioned results would be out in the first week of January 2026, but updates suggest today might be the day.

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