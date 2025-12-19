US–Pakistan Ties at Stake: Asim Munir Caught in a Catch-22 as Trump Pushes Gaza Peace Plan

The sudden warmth in US–Pakistan relations has become one of the most discussed developments in global diplomacy. From unprecedented White House invitations to Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, to renewed strategic engagement, the optics suggest a reset. Yet, beneath the surface, analysts warn that this renewed closeness may be fragile—and Gaza could be the breaking point.

Trump’s Gaza Peace Push Puts Pakistan Under Pressure

US President Donald Trump’s renewed push to end the Israel–Hamas conflict is driven by both geopolitical ambition and personal legacy. His proposed 20-point peace framework for Gaza, reportedly cleared by the United Nations, hinges on Israel’s military withdrawal and Hamas’s disarmament, followed by the deployment of an International Stabilisation Force.

Crucially, Trump wants this force to be drawn not from NATO or US troops, but from Islamic countries — an approach shaped by hard lessons from Afghanistan and Syria. Pakistan, a nuclear power with a powerful military establishment, has emerged as a key stakeholder in this plan, explaining Washington’s overtures towards Asim Munir.

Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir in Trouble

For Munir, the proposal presents a classic strategic trap. Supporting Trump’s plan could significantly strain Pakistan’s domestic politics. Pakistan’s strong pro-Palestine sentiment, influential Islamic groups, and politically active youth movements could see any cooperation perceived as favouring Israel as a betrayal.

At the same time, rejecting the proposal outright risks alienating Washington at a time when Pakistan’s economy and global standing remain fragile. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s statement distancing Pakistan from Hamas’s disarmament reflects Islamabad’s attempt to hedge its position—but ambiguity may not satisfy either side.

Regional Reactions and Rising Domestic Pressures

Opposition to Trump’s Gaza plan has already surfaced in Egypt and Qatar, underscoring the broader discomfort in the Islamic world. Within Pakistan, analysts warn that acceptance of a peacekeeping role could ignite protests, potentially led by Gen-Z activists, mirroring recent political upheavals in Bangladesh and Nepal.

South Asia experts, including Michael Kugelman, argue that Munir faces a no-win situation: compliance risks domestic instability, while defiance invites US displeasure.

A Relationship at Risk?

The irony is stark. The very initiative that has brought Washington and Islamabad closer may also drive them apart. As Munir prepares for yet another high-profile engagement in Washington, the question is no longer about diplomatic warmth, but about political survivability—both for Pakistan’s Army Chief and for the renewed US–Pakistan partnership itself.

In international diplomacy, alignment often comes at a cost. For Asim Munir, Gaza may prove to be that cost.

Kamalapathi Rao.H

Also Read: Explained: Why the China–Pakistan Partnership Is Under Strain