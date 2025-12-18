Explained: Why the China–Pakistan Partnership Is Under Strain

For decades, China and Pakistan projected their relationship as an unbreakable bond — a partnership famously described by both sides as “higher than the Himalayas, deeper than the oceans.” From Pakistan’s very inception, Beijing stood firmly by Islamabad, offering economic aid, diplomatic cover and military support. Yet recent geopolitical shifts suggest that this once rock-solid alliance is showing visible cracks.

The sudden chill in China–Pakistan relations raises uncomfortable questions. Why is Beijing distancing itself from a long-time strategic partner? Why is Pakistan, which benefitted enormously from Chinese support, appearing to recalibrate its alliances? And how has India’s recent military and strategic assertiveness accelerated these changes?

The Economic Corridor That Defined the Partnership

At the heart of China–Pakistan ties lies the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative. China invested tens of billions of dollars to build roads, ports, railways and energy infrastructure across Pakistan, with Gwadar port emerging as the crown jewel of this partnership.

Beijing viewed Gwadar as a strategic gateway — a vital node that could secure oil supplies from the Middle East, bypass the vulnerable Strait of Malacca, and strengthen China’s maritime presence in the Arabian Sea. Pakistan, in turn, projected CPEC as an economic lifeline and a counterweight to India.

China went to extraordinary lengths to protect Pakistan diplomatically. It blocked India’s attempts at the United Nations to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, routinely questioned evidence presented against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, and supplied Islamabad with advanced fighter jets, defence equipment and even ammunition reportedly used by terror groups operating against India.

Ideology Took a Back Seat to Strategic Need

Ideologically, the two nations could not be more different. China is a secular, authoritarian state that has faced global criticism for its treatment of Muslim minorities, particularly the Uyghurs. Pakistan, an overtly Islamic republic, chose to remain silent — even supportive — of Beijing. Strategic necessity trumped ideology.

Regardless of which party or regime ruled Pakistan — civilian or military — loyalty to China became an unspoken doctrine. Even as resistance grew in Balochistan against Chinese projects, Pakistan responded with repression, prioritising Chinese interests over local grievances. Vast mineral resources in the region were effectively opened up for Chinese access, deepening resentment and instability.

Operation Sindoor and a Strategic Reset

The turning point, analysts argue, came after India’s decisive military response under Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation showcased India’s growing defensive and offensive capabilities, stunning global observers. Data and outcomes suggested that India’s military preparedness had surpassed several traditionally dominant powers.

Pakistan, despite operating advanced US-made F-16s and Chinese J-10C fighter jets, failed to counter India effectively. At the same time, India’s rapid ascent as the world’s third-largest economy altered global strategic calculations.

The United States, increasingly wary of India’s rise, began recalibrating its South Asia strategy. While applying economic pressure through tariffs, Washington also explored ways to reinsert Pakistan as a strategic pawn — including plans to develop alternative ports and gain access to Balochistan’s vast mineral wealth.

Pakistan, misreading these overtures as renewed patronage, appeared to pivot blindly towards Washington.

Beijing’s Shock — and Strategic Silence

For China, which considers the US its primary geopolitical rival, Pakistan’s apparent tilt came as a shock. Beijing responded not with confrontation, but with calculated distance. Despite having developed Gwadar since 2013, China has scaled back visible engagement.

Yet the stakes remain high. Gwadar lies just 500 kilometres from the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil supplies. Chinese oil imports rely heavily on this route, with plans to transport crude through CPEC into Xinjiang. The port was also intended as a strategic counter to US naval dominance in the region.

Now, with Pakistan reportedly exploring mineral exports from Chinese-developed regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the US, Beijing faces an uncomfortable dilemma. Will China write off billions of dollars as bad loans? Or will it seek repayment — economically or strategically?

Unanswered Questions, Uncertain Future

China built highways, rail networks, airports and ports stretching from Gwadar to Gilgit-Baltistan and Xinjiang. It is unlikely to relinquish these assets quietly. Meanwhile, reports that the US is preparing to develop the Pasni port — parallel to Gwadar — add another layer of strategic tension.

How China responds to these developments remains an open question. What is clear, however, is that the once seamless China–Pakistan partnership is no longer immune to global power shifts. In a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, even the strongest alliances are subject to recalibration.

For now, the world watches — as old friends grow cautious, new equations emerge, and South Asia becomes an increasingly contested strategic theatre.

Kamalapathi Rao.H